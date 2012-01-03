LONDON, Jan 3 Russian sour Urals crude was
steady in the first trading day of 2012 after a steep plunge at
the end of 2011 with traders saying good refining margins may
support sour grades even though demand might be hit by a closure
of some of Petroplus refineries.
Refining margins in Europe strengthened on Tuesday after ICE
gasoil futures rallied hard as traders reacted to the closure of
three oil refineries by Petroplus.
The Swiss refiner said it would shut down its Petit Coronne
(France), Antwerp (Belgium), and Cressier (Switzerland)
refineries in January following a move by banks to freeze a $1
billion credit facility last week.
Russia is on holiday until next week and although its stock
and rouble markets are trading, the activity in the Platts crude
window and over the counter is expected to be thin.
"Sour crude margins are very good even despite a rise in the
flat price so I don't think a lot of downside from current
levels," said a major trader in Russian Urals.
In the Platts window, Trafigura offered a cargo in the
Baltic for Jan 13-17 delivery at dated Brent minus $1.80,
traders said. Vitol offered a SuezMax cargo in the Mediterranean
at dated Brent minus $2.20 and Talmay offered an AfraMax cargo
at dated minus $1.95.
All offers were 30-55 cents stronger than price indications
last week and traders said Urals might have strengthened a bit
on the back of strong refining margins but it was too early to
make conclusions before bids appear.
Refining margins strengthened despite a rise in futures
prices by more than 3 percent on Tuesday as tension between Iran
and the United States and Europe kept fears of potential supply
disruptions in focus.
Chinese trader Unipec paid a record premium for a February
cargo of Russian crude and bought Vietnamese oil for the first
time in at least a year, traders said, as it looks to cover for
reduced Iranian supplies.
France urged its European partners on Tuesday to follow the
U.S. lead and agree by the end of this month to impose an
embargo on Iranian oil exports and freeze Iranian central bank
assets, as tension with Tehran escalates.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by William Hardy)