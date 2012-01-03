LONDON, Jan 3 Russian sour Urals crude was steady in the first trading day of 2012 after a steep plunge at the end of 2011 with traders saying good refining margins may support sour grades even though demand might be hit by a closure of some of Petroplus refineries. Refining margins in Europe strengthened on Tuesday after ICE gasoil futures rallied hard as traders reacted to the closure of three oil refineries by Petroplus. The Swiss refiner said it would shut down its Petit Coronne (France), Antwerp (Belgium), and Cressier (Switzerland) refineries in January following a move by banks to freeze a $1 billion credit facility last week. Russia is on holiday until next week and although its stock and rouble markets are trading, the activity in the Platts crude window and over the counter is expected to be thin. "Sour crude margins are very good even despite a rise in the flat price so I don't think a lot of downside from current levels," said a major trader in Russian Urals. In the Platts window, Trafigura offered a cargo in the Baltic for Jan 13-17 delivery at dated Brent minus $1.80, traders said. Vitol offered a SuezMax cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $2.20 and Talmay offered an AfraMax cargo at dated minus $1.95. All offers were 30-55 cents stronger than price indications last week and traders said Urals might have strengthened a bit on the back of strong refining margins but it was too early to make conclusions before bids appear. Refining margins strengthened despite a rise in futures prices by more than 3 percent on Tuesday as tension between Iran and the United States and Europe kept fears of potential supply disruptions in focus. Chinese trader Unipec paid a record premium for a February cargo of Russian crude and bought Vietnamese oil for the first time in at least a year, traders said, as it looks to cover for reduced Iranian supplies. France urged its European partners on Tuesday to follow the U.S. lead and agree by the end of this month to impose an embargo on Iranian oil exports and freeze Iranian central bank assets, as tension with Tehran escalates. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)