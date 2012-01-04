LONDON, Jan 4 Russian Urals crude oil strengthened on Wednesday, recovering from a six-month low as traders cited worries about the loss of Iranian crude in Europe and delays in the Bosphorus. In the Platts window, Vitol sold a 80,000 tonne cargo in the Mediterranean for Jan. 14-18 delivery to Litasco at dated Brent minus $1.70, some 55 cents stronger than previous price indications, traders said. "There is some uncertainty about Iranian barrels. Plus the delays in the Bosphorus are now amounting to 15 days," one large Urals trader said. EU diplomats said European Union governments reached a preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude but had yet to decide when such an embargo would be put in place. Iranian oil is similar in quality to Urals. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will travel to China and Japan next week for meetings with senior government officials in both countries and will offer up ideas to place increased pressure on Iran, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday. Urals, Azeri Light and other crude grades have been under pressure in recent days due to fears about the potential closure of Swiss refiner Petroplus's refineries in Belgium, Switzerland and France. "There is some length in sweet crude as Libya is pumping more and more, while a big buyer, Petroplus, might be disappearing," one trader said. Chevron was heard to have placed a cargo of Azeri outside the Platts window after having offered it at dated plus $2.35 a barrel on Tuesday. "Petroplus is having a big impact, and there is a number of cargoes stuck in Trieste (Italy). The prompt market is paralysed and there is nowhere to run with prompt," one Azeri trader said. Saudi Arabia has cut its prices for Arab Light for the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)