* Urals bid to dated -$1.30 in NWE; up * Azeri coming under further downward pressure LONDON, Jan 9 Russian Urals crude oil differentials rose in the Baltic on Monday, extending last week's rally as traders cited widening refining margins. "It seems that margins are improving further," said a trader with a European oil company. Dealers have said that some refiners in the north are boosting runs because of healthier margins in the wake of the idling by cash-strapped European refiner Petroplus of some of its plants. Petroplus workers and union officials were set to meet France's energy minister on Monday to discuss the fate of the Petit Couronne refinery, where operations have been halted temporarily. URALS NWE: * Urals was bid to dated minus $1.30 in the window by Gunvor, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That was up from a bid on Friday at dated minus $1.60. No deals were heard to have been done. OTHER GRADES: * The recovey in Libyan crude output continued to weigh on the value of lighter grades, with Azeri Light coming under particular downward pressure, according to traders. * Azeri was offered lower at dated plus $1.90 by Socar in the window, a trader said, down from values around plus $2.10 last week. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)