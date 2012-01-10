LONDON, Jan 10 Russian Urals crude
extended a rally from the beginning of the year on Tuesday to
further recover from year-end lows as traders cited strong
refining margins and a gradually shrinking number of avalaible
December cargoes.
"There are cargoes available, but we are mainly talking
about the last five days of January. Gazprom Neft and Vitol must
have a few spot cargoes. We are still talking about five to six
cargoes left," one trader said.
In the Platts window, Glencore sold a cargo of Urals in the
Baltic for end-January delivery to Gunvor at dated Brent minus
$1.05, some 20 cents stronger than on Monday.
In the Mediterranean, Eni bid for a 80,000 tonne cargo at
dated minus $1.25, some 45 cents stronger than on Monday, but
found no sellers.
In Azeri Light news, the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline will ship 21.6
million barrels of Azeri crude in February, up from 21.4 million
in January, traders said on Tuesday.
"It is quite a big programme given than the real programme
for January was shorter after a couple of cargoes were delayed,"
one trader said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)