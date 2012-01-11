LONDON, Jan 11 Russian Urals crude gained strength on Wednesday as traders cited a lack of mid-sulphur sour grades, strong refining margins and a bullish effect from fears of sanctions against Iranian oil imports to Europe. "The political environment helps people overhit the Urals market," said one trader, who added he expected Urals, the main export grade of the world's largest oil producer, to weaken in the next days. "I don't believe too much in the strength of Urals, and given the OSPs for Iran and Iraq which have just come out, the latter look particularly attractive," he added. (To see the latest official selling prices, click on ) In the Platts window, Eni bid for a 80,000 tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus 95 cents, some 30 cents stronger than previous price estimates. "The margins are good, but there is not that much Urals around while higher sulphur grades are abundant," one trader said. Delays in the Bosphorus are also providing some support to Urals as traders said it takes up to 19 days now to sail through the Turkish Straight to the Black Sea and back to the Mediterranean. Most light grades were perceived to be under pressure from a speedy return of Libyan supplies and the closure of refineries owned by Petroplus. CPC was last heard changing hands at dated minus 15 cents, with Saharan and Azeri also coming under further pressure. "With (Libya's) Es Sider returning to the market, the Azeri is now back to the higher side of the normal range," one trader said. The Petroplus oil refinery in Antwerp has completely stopped operating after a shutdown procedure was initiated last week due to a lack of crude oil, a union spokesman said on Wednesday. Russia's duty on crude oil exports for February is expected to edge down to $392.50 to $394.50 per tonne from $397.50 in January after oil prices fell, calculations by the Finance Ministry and Reuters showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)