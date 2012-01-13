* Nigerian strike risk boosts light, sweet crude
* CPC Blend exports to slip in February
* Russian Urals steady after rally
LONDON, Jan 13 Mediterranean sweet grades
were supported on Friday by concern a strike in Nigeria may
disrupt shipments of similar-quality crude, while Urals was
stable after its rally so far this year.
Nigeria is a major exporter of light, sweet crude and
traders expected sellers of similar Mediterranean crudes to hold
fire to see if unions go ahead with a threat to shut down
Nigeria's oil output from Sunday.
"Every sweet seller is waiting till Sunday," said a trader.
Suppose I...have a cargo of non-Nigerian sweet. I would be crazy
to sell it this side of the weekend unless I want to be fired."
On sour crude, Russian Urals was steady after rallying for
much of the year, supported by wider refining margins and
concern about a threatened European Union embargo on Iranian
exports.
AZERI, SAHARAN
* Azeri Light/BTC Blend: Valued at dated plus $2.30 or
higher by traders, up from an offer as low as dated plus $1.90
on Monday.
Nonetheless, a trader said there were still unsold cargoes,
including some prompt Supsa shipments, which could weigh on the
market without a disruption to Nigerian shipments.
* Saharan Blend: Also benefitting from the threat to
Nigerian supplies. Valued at between dated plus 60 cents and
plus 80 cents.
* CPC: Exports from the CPC Black Sea terminal will load
2.265 million tonnes in February, 5.6 percent less than the
January plan on a daily basis, a final loading schedule showed.
URALS NWE:
Last heard traded at dated Brent minus 85 cents on Thursday.
There were no bids or offers in the Platts window on Friday, a
trader who monitors the window said.
URALS MED:
Last heard bid on Thursday at dated minus 80 cents for an
80,000-tonne cargo and seen on a par with that or slightly
firmer on Friday.
"It's quite stable, probably a little bit higher as an
assessment," said a trader.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)