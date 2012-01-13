* Nigerian strike risk boosts light, sweet crude * CPC Blend exports to slip in February * Russian Urals steady after rally LONDON, Jan 13 Mediterranean sweet grades were supported on Friday by concern a strike in Nigeria may disrupt shipments of similar-quality crude, while Urals was stable after its rally so far this year. Nigeria is a major exporter of light, sweet crude and traders expected sellers of similar Mediterranean crudes to hold fire to see if unions go ahead with a threat to shut down Nigeria's oil output from Sunday. "Every sweet seller is waiting till Sunday," said a trader. Suppose I...have a cargo of non-Nigerian sweet. I would be crazy to sell it this side of the weekend unless I want to be fired." On sour crude, Russian Urals was steady after rallying for much of the year, supported by wider refining margins and concern about a threatened European Union embargo on Iranian exports. AZERI, SAHARAN * Azeri Light/BTC Blend: Valued at dated plus $2.30 or higher by traders, up from an offer as low as dated plus $1.90 on Monday. Nonetheless, a trader said there were still unsold cargoes, including some prompt Supsa shipments, which could weigh on the market without a disruption to Nigerian shipments. * Saharan Blend: Also benefitting from the threat to Nigerian supplies. Valued at between dated plus 60 cents and plus 80 cents. * CPC: Exports from the CPC Black Sea terminal will load 2.265 million tonnes in February, 5.6 percent less than the January plan on a daily basis, a final loading schedule showed. URALS NWE: Last heard traded at dated Brent minus 85 cents on Thursday. There were no bids or offers in the Platts window on Friday, a trader who monitors the window said. URALS MED: Last heard bid on Thursday at dated minus 80 cents for an 80,000-tonne cargo and seen on a par with that or slightly firmer on Friday. "It's quite stable, probably a little bit higher as an assessment," said a trader. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)