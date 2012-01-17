LONDON, Jan 17 Russian Urals crude was stable on Tuesday with the first loading dates for February indicating stable exports from Russia's largest Baltic Sea port of Primorsk. "Overall I don't see much bullishness in the market as early February supplies look little changed from January. There is not much progress on Iran and most news around the embargo has been already priced in," a major Urals seller and buyer said. The European Union is considering imposing an embargo on Iranian oil later this month but with a grace period of around six months for existing long-term contract. The EU would ban the imports of Iranian oil from July 1, giving member states nearly six months to wind up existing contracts, under a proposal by rotating EU presidency holder Denmark, EU diplomats said on Tuesday. Iran said on Tuesday it was open to discuss "any issues" in rare talks this month with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which wants Tehran to address mounting concerns that it may be trying to develop nuclear weapons capability. Buyers of Iranian crude would also have to take into consideration risks of new U.S. sanctions, with India saying it is not seeking a waiver from the United States. Analysts believe North Sea Brent futures may return to contango, sending prompt oil to a discount to forward futures for the first time in almost six months, if Europe delays an embargo on Iranian oil. In the Platts window, Gunvor continued to offer a 80,000-tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus 65 cents with traders saying the market was weaker. "There are some SuezMax cargoes still left in the Med while in the Baltic you also have a number of unsold end January cargoes," one trader said. CPC Blend was also heard being offered at around flat or a small discount to dated Brent. Surgut tendered to sell a 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean for Feb. 5-6 delivery. A preliminary export programme from Primorsk showed Russian producers loading 2 cargoes a day between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5, in line with regular volumes. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)