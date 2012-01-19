LONDON, Jan 19 Russian Urals crude was stable on Thursday with new loading dates for February indicating a potentially short loading plan from the world's largest oil producer into the Mediterranean. A preliminary loading schedule showed Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk loading five Aframax cargoes and three Suezmax cargoes between Feb 1 and 9. Traders said it was slightly lower than expected and added that many cargoes would likely be marketed by Vitol. "I would not call it a rich schedule. And there is certainly some interest among buyers," said a major trader. The loading schedule for Primorsk showed Russia's biggest Baltic Sea port loading 2 cargoes a day between Jan 1-9 except Feb 6 when it will load three cargoes. Traders said the loading schedule looked healthy leaving little room for a further strengthening of the grade. In tender news, Surgut was heard having sold early February cargoes to Total at around prices in the Platts public window, which stood at dated minus 85 cents a barrel on Wednesday. In the south, Surgut was believed to have sold a 80,000-tonne cargo to Lukoil at levels stronger than in the Platts window on Wednesday of dated Brent minus 90 cents but that could not be confirmed. Action was limited in the Platts window on Thursday with BP bidding for Siberian Light February cargoes at plus 50 cents but founding no sellers. "I don't think it will be easy to find those cargoes," a trader with a rival said referring to Siberian Light loadings from the Black Sea port of Tuapse. Siberian Light is rarely seen in the market and loadings have shrunk to just a couple of cargoes in recent months from 5-8 cargoes a year ago. In Iranian news, Turkish refiner Tupras is working on a plan to cut its dependence on imports of Iranian oil as Western powers aim to crack down on the Islamic Republic's oil sales, industry sources familiar with the company's strategy said. nL6E8CJ3RF "Tupras has been recently buying more Urals. I guess right now everyone is trying to diversify from Iran one way or another," one trader said. In light grades, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has issued official selling prices (OSP) for its crude oil for February, keeping the price for the key Es Sider crude unchanged from January. nL6E8CJ2R4 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)