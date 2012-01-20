LONDON, Jan 20 China's Unipec is taking
increased volumes of Russian Urals crude to China, traders said
on Friday, predicting strong support for the grade next week
amid strong refining margins.
Unipec, which has drastically expanded its trading
operations in Europe in the past years, is regularly reported to
be taking Urals to Asia and has stepped up activity further in
the past weeks.
China is perceived to be increasing imports from various
sources in the past months as it reduces crude imports from Iran
because the two remain divided over payment terms.
Traders said Unipec might take 2-3 SuezMax cargoes from the
Mediterranean to China, including cargoes sold by Surgut and
Kazakhstan. If all three cargoes sail, the total volumes would
amount to 420,000 tonne or 3 million barrels.
"I see more than 2 cargoes for January (from the Med to
China)," one trader said.
In the Platts window, Unipec bid for a cargo in the Baltic
at dated Brent minus 85 cents seeking to buy more cargoes in
addition to two it had already bought this and last week.
Traders said they were still uncertain if Unipec was
building a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to take out of the
region in February after having done this in January.
Traders also said all grades in Europe should remain
supported by good refining margins.
"I have not seen such good margins for a while. It
definitely feels quite strong," said a trader with a major
European firm.
A major player in Azeri Light said he has seen a significant
strengthening in demand for the grade.
"There is no crude shortage in the market but margins are so
good that it gives a good boost," he added.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)