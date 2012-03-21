LONDON, March 21 Russian Urals crude was
supported on Wednesday, with differentials rising from a
10-month low hit earlier this week, due to expected arbitrage
exports to Asia, traders said.
About 8 million barrels of Urals crude are expected to head
to Asia in April, including Unipec cargoes, traders said.
"It is going to be well bid after the price collapsed
earlier this week," a trader said.
URALS
* Unipec won a 100,000 tonne cargo for April 4-5 loading
from the Baltic port of Primorsk via Russian oil company
Surgutneftegaz earlier this week.
* Unipec declined to disclose the price paid for the cargo.
Other traders said the price level was around dated Brent minus
$3.00/$2.90 a barrel.
* The level was firmer than a trade on Monday at dated Brent
minus $3.25 per barrel in Northwest Europe, which was the lowest
since May 2011.
* In the Mediterranean, Arcadia bid 80,000 tonnes at dated
minus $2.45 a barrel for April 11-15. The level was up from
Tuesday's assessment of the benchmark minus $2.70/$2.60.
* The launch of a new Russian oil terminal on the Baltic Sea
is driving an increase in seaborne exports of Urals crude oil in
the second quarter of the year, which threatens to put more
pressure on the Russian export blend.
* The final quarterly export schedule showed Urals exports
via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million
tonnes in April-June, compared with the first quarter, trade
sources said.
TENDERS
* Egyptian state-run oil firm EGPC has issued a tender to
sell Qarun crude for the second half of 2012, traders said on
Wednesday. EGPC is offering 400,000 barrels of the crude per
month from July to December.
* Thai refiner and petrochemical firm IRPC has bought 1
million barrels of Azeri Light for May delivery along with
Australian North West Shelf condensate in a tender, trade
sources said on Wednesday.
* Traders said Azerbaijan's state-run Socar Trading sold the
Azeri Light cargo for April 16-18 loading at an undisclosed
price. This was not confirmed by Socar Trading.
* Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) sold Sirtica crude
to OMV via a tender, traders said. The price was not disclosed,
and the trade was not confirmed by the companies.
SWEET
* Maersk Oil has sold Algerian Saharan Blend for late-April
loading, as well as North Sea DUC, Harding and Alvheim.
* Prices paid for these crude oil cargoes were not
disclosed.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)