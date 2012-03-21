LONDON, March 21 Russian Urals crude was supported on Wednesday, with differentials rising from a 10-month low hit earlier this week, due to expected arbitrage exports to Asia, traders said. About 8 million barrels of Urals crude are expected to head to Asia in April, including Unipec cargoes, traders said. "It is going to be well bid after the price collapsed earlier this week," a trader said. URALS * Unipec won a 100,000 tonne cargo for April 4-5 loading from the Baltic port of Primorsk via Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz earlier this week. * Unipec declined to disclose the price paid for the cargo. Other traders said the price level was around dated Brent minus $3.00/$2.90 a barrel. * The level was firmer than a trade on Monday at dated Brent minus $3.25 per barrel in Northwest Europe, which was the lowest since May 2011. * In the Mediterranean, Arcadia bid 80,000 tonnes at dated minus $2.45 a barrel for April 11-15. The level was up from Tuesday's assessment of the benchmark minus $2.70/$2.60. * The launch of a new Russian oil terminal on the Baltic Sea is driving an increase in seaborne exports of Urals crude oil in the second quarter of the year, which threatens to put more pressure on the Russian export blend. * The final quarterly export schedule showed Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million tonnes in April-June, compared with the first quarter, trade sources said. TENDERS * Egyptian state-run oil firm EGPC has issued a tender to sell Qarun crude for the second half of 2012, traders said on Wednesday. EGPC is offering 400,000 barrels of the crude per month from July to December. * Thai refiner and petrochemical firm IRPC has bought 1 million barrels of Azeri Light for May delivery along with Australian North West Shelf condensate in a tender, trade sources said on Wednesday. * Traders said Azerbaijan's state-run Socar Trading sold the Azeri Light cargo for April 16-18 loading at an undisclosed price. This was not confirmed by Socar Trading. * Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) sold Sirtica crude to OMV via a tender, traders said. The price was not disclosed, and the trade was not confirmed by the companies. SWEET * Maersk Oil has sold Algerian Saharan Blend for late-April loading, as well as North Sea DUC, Harding and Alvheim. * Prices paid for these crude oil cargoes were not disclosed. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)