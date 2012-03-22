LONDON, March 22 Differentials on Urals crude in the Mediterranean rose further on Thursday, from 10-months low hit earlier this week, as trading firm Arcadia continued to bid up in relatively thin trade. Differentials may come under pressure in Northwest Europe as exports from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga are expected to start soon, following several false starts in past months. Many traders have suggested the launch of Ust-Luga would be very bearish for Urals in the Baltic. Others have said a significant cut in Russian pipeline deliveries to Poland in the second quarter would force the country to buy a lot of seaborne crude thus reducing the pressure. URALS * In the Mediterranean, Arcadia bid for 80,000 tonnes for the second day, putting Dated Brent minus $2.15 a barrel for April 12-16 in the public trading window. It raised its bid from dated minus $2.45 on Wednesday. * There was no offer. LOADING * An oil tanker arrived at Ust-Luga to load the first cargo of crude oil from the port's new oil terminal, which suffered several false starts in past months after a series of landslides destroyed the quay, port sources said on Thursday. * The Nevsky Prospekt was on roads at the port on Thursday evening, the sources said, adding it was due to start loading the first cargo, a 100,000 tonne parcel sold by oil company Surgutneftegaz, on schedule on Friday. * Trade sources said it was purchased by Swiss-based trader Gunvor. * Ust Luga was confirmed loading three 100,000-tonne cargoes between April 1-9. The cargo holders are Surgut, TNK-BP and Rosneft. * Early April loading dates showed the Baltic port of Primorsk would load two cargoes a day between April 1-9, except for April 4, when it will load 3 cargoes. The scheduled supply for the month has been so far relatively ample. * The Black Sea port of Novorossiisk load five 80,000 tonne cargoes and four 140,000 tonne tankers between April 1 and 7. * The Turkish port of Ceyhan is expected to load about 510,000 barrels per day of Kirkuk crude in April, the loading schedule showed. TENDERS * Surgut offered two prompt Urals cargoes to be loaded from Primorsk for April 7-8 and from Ust-Luga for April 3-5. * India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has bought 1 million barrels of Libyan crude via tender for May in a sign that the company is diversifying its crude oil slate from Nigerian and Angolan crude, traders said. * The crude oil, which BPCL has bought, was Mellitah, they said. But the seller and the price level were not clear. * In the previous tender, the company bought Libyan Sarir crude and Nigerian Antan for May. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)