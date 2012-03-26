LONDON, March 26 Russian Urals crude
differentials fell back to their weakest in 11 months after a
short-lived improvement last week as a preliminary export
schedule from the world's largest oil producer showed on Monday
a jump in Baltic loadings.
China's Unipec has booked a very large crude carrier Al
Shegaya for mid April delivery in a potential sign it would buy
several Urals cargoes in the coming days, traders said.
In the Platts window, Lukoil bought a 100,000-tonne cargo
from Shell for delivery from the Baltic port of Primorsk on
April 6-10 at dated Brent minus $3.20 a barrel, traders said.
That was some 30 cents weaker than prices at the end of last
week and the weakest since May 2011.
In tender news, Surgut was believed to have sold a cargo
from the new port of Ust-Luga for April 4-5 delivery to Glencore
at around the same levels.
Seaborne exports of Urals from Baltic ports will rise by 28
percent in April to 7.2 million tonnes compared to March as the
launch of Ust-Luga will increase export capacity, the schedule
showed on Monday.
Ust-Luga, which was launched on Friday, is expected to load
900,000 tonnes of the Russian sour crude blend next month, while
Primorsk will export 6.3 million tonnes.
The launch will divert some volumes from Germany and Poland
as total Russian crude exports were expected to stay flat over
the next few years at around 5 million barrels per day.
"This could support Urals because if margins stay positive,
German and Polish refiners will have to buy seaborne volumes,"
one trader said.
Traders said excess export capacity will give Russian
producers the upper hand in talks with refiners in Germany and
Poland although many traders have noted that profitability of
exports via Baltic ports is currently low due to increases in
pipeline fees.
Apart from cutting deliveries to Poland and Germany to find
extra crude for Ust-Luga, Russian oil firm TNK-BP will also cut
supplies to the Lysychansk refinery in Ukraine.
Seasonal cuts in Russian refinery runs would also help
although traders said they doubted Ust-Luga would be able to
load all scheduled volumes in the second quarter.
"It is really not clear where crude volumes would be found
for Ust-Luga after refinery runs go back to normal after
maintenances," one trading source said.
Traders also said they were unhappy with profitability of
deliveries via Ust-Luga.
"From the economic point of view, Primorsk has been recently
the worst (destination) and now it is Ust-Luga," one trader
said.
"The transportation tariff to Ust-Luga is the worst
(highest) at the moment," another trader said estimating that
export netbacks for Ust-Luga were $1 per barrel lower than for
Primorsk.
In the Mediterranean, Petraco bid for a 80,000-tonne Urals
cargo at minus $2.60 a barrel, in line with quotes last week,
traders said.
Lukoil offered a SuezMax tanker at dated minus $2.40, which
traders said was too high to generate interest from buyers.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)