LONDON, March 27 Russian Urals crude fell to its
weakest since April 2011 as traders cited abudant supplies from
the world's largest oil producer weighing on prices despite a
significant improvement in refining margins.
"People are keen to know what happens to those cargoes which
have been booked to sail to Asia and whether a large chunk of
crude will be taken out of the region," one trader with a major
said.
China's Unipec and trading house Gunvor have booked very
large crude carriers for delivery to Asia in April but
uncertainty remained if they will execute the shipments and thus
help Urals strengthen by removing some surplus supply.
Unipec was heard to have sold some Urals cargoes it had
bought in the market previously, meaning it might not be that
keen to send the ship - Al Shegaya - to the east.
In the Platts window, Statoil sold a cargo to Exxon in the
Baltic for April 6-10 delivery at dated Brent minus $3.60, some
40 cents weaker than prices on Monday, trader said.
The price was the weakest since late April 2011 when Urals
and other sour, heavy grades plunged in values at the peak of
the Libyan war which created a shortage of sweet, light grades
and a surplus of grades like Urals.
Urals weakened significantly this month as seaborne exports
from Baltic ports will rise by 28 percent in April to 7.2
million tonnes compared to March as the country launches a new
export outlet of Ust-Luga.
In the Mediterranean, Shell sold a 80,000-tonne cargo to
Litasco at dated Brent minus $2.75, some 20 cents weaker than
price indications on Monday, traders said.
Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at
dated Brent minus $3.30 a barrel, some 25 cents weaker than on
Monday but it did not generate interest from buyers.
Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to
buy crude oil, traders said on Tuesday. Ancap is seeking light
crude oil for May 20-25 arrival, they said.
In the previous tender, trader Arcadia sold Russian
medium-sour Urals crude for April 5-9 delivery.
Algeria issued official selling prices for Saharan crude for
April at dated Brent plus $1.10 a barrel, an increase of 30
cents from the previous month.
"I think it is a bit high as similar grades are under
pressure at the moment," one trader said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)