LONDON, March 29 The Urals crude market was
stable on Thursday, while traders said April loadings were
pointing to a tighter-than-expected market in Europe's south,
and Glencore emerged as a major player in the Baltic after years
of thin activity.
No bids or offers were done in the Platts public window,
traders said. Outside the window Glencore was heard
winning tenders for cargoes from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga
from Russian oil producers Surgut and Rosneft.
Traders estimated that Glencore, the world's largest
publicly listed trader, was set to market up to 10 Urals cargoes
in the Baltic in April, a number not seen for many years while
the market for Russian crude was dominated by other players.
"Glencore is definitely coming back big," one trader with a
major oil company said. "I would say they are now sharing
leading positions with Shell and Statoil."
Shell and Statoil were estimated to be marketing 10 and 8
Urals cargoes, respectively, this month.
Shell had overtaken Gunvor as the largest player in the
Urals Baltic market about two years ago, but in recent months
has been sharing this role with Statoil as both bid heavily at
tenders by Rosneft and other producers.
Russia's final loading schedule for April on Thursday showed
the country will cut Urals crude exports from the Black Sea port
of Novorossiisk by 9 percent versus March on a daily basis to 3
million tonnes for the month.
Russia's largest oil port of Primorsk in the Baltic will
load 6.3 million tonnes in April, up from 5.8 million in March.
The newly launched Baltic port of Ust-Luga is scheduled to
handle 900,000 tonnes next month after it shipped its first two
cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each this month.
Exports of Siberian Light SIB-E crude were scheduled at
360,000 tonnes from Novorossiisk in April.
Traders said volumes in the Baltic came in line with
expectations, but the Mediterranean was a bit short.
"You don't have loadings in Novo from April 17 until April
20, and it is not clear if it's maintenance or just a gap. A gap
could be filled should earlier loadings be delayed because of
current storms in Novo. That would be market neutral," one
trader said.
Stormy weather in Novorossiisk may prompt the pipeline
monopoly Transneft to postpone the loading of some late March
cargoes until early April, sources have said this week.
In Russian refinery maintenance news, the Ufa group of
refineries will cut crude throughputs by 11.5 percent in April
or some 45,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)