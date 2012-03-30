LONDON, March 30 The market in Russian Urals crude froze near 11-month lows on Friday as traders said the grade from the top oil producer remained under pressure from low refining runs despite refining margins holding in positive territory for a second week running. "A lot of refiners are still not taking crude in Europe's north and demand is weak in the Med," a trader with a Russian major said. "Urals is typically depressed around April-May due to the spring maintenance season. This year you also have extra volumes from Ust-Luga," he added referring to a new Russian Baltic Sea port, which was launched earlier this month. There was no activity in Urals in the Platts public window, traders said. "Next week people will be watching arbitrage operations and see how the smaller Med program impacts the market," a trader with a major said. Russia's final loading schedule for April showed this week the country will cut Urals crude exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk by 9 percent versus March. Traders are also keen to know whether Unipec and Gunvor will take large Urals cargoes to Asia, known as arbitrage operations. In the Platts window, Litasco offered a rare 60,000-tonne Siberian Light cargo at dated Brent minus 25 cents loading from port of Tuapse in mid-April, more than $1 per barrel weaker than previous price indications, but could find no buyers. "A couple of other cargoes are still available and are being offered," one trader said. Socar offered Azeri Light a dated Brent plus $3.50, slightly weaker than previous price estimates, but found no buyers, traders said. The gasoline and gasoil-rich sweet, light grade has benefited in the past weeks from strong gasoline and gasoil cracks and exports to Asia, outperforming most other grades in the region. In tender news, Surgut offered to sell 140,000-tonnes of Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on April 14-15, traders said adding they were surprised by the tender as the company doesn't feature on the export schedule at the port in April so far. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)