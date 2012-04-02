LONDON, April 2 Spot differentials on Siberian Light crude dived on Monday as traders said some North Sea oil had been offered into the Mediterranean market. "Supply is really ample here. You can see any kind of crude oil you can think of. West African, Caribbean, North Sea and so on," a trader with an oil refiner said. The trader declined to specify the North Sea crude offered into the Mediterranean. SIBERIAN LIGHT * Litasco, Russian Lukoil's trading arm, offered 60,000 tonnes of Siberian Light April 12-16 at dated Brent benchmark minus 55 cents a barrel cif. The offer did not attract buying interest. * The offer level was about 25 cents lower than the price assessment late on Friday. * Some buyers said another sweet crude, Azeri Light, was assessed at around dated plus $3.30 a barrel. * Azeri Light was assessed around dated plus $3.50 late last week. * The fall in differentials came despite loading delays and cancellations of Forties and Ekofisk in April. URALS * Urals was thinly discussed in the public trading window. * Russian oil output stood at 10.36 million barrels per day in March, unchanged from a post-Soviet monthly high in February, Energy Ministry data showed on Monday. TENDERS * Traders said Glencore had been awarded a Uruguay tender, supplying Urals crude for May delivery. * Surgutneftegas has cancelled tenders to sell a 140,000-tonne cargo from Novorosiisk, 300,000 tonnes from Primosk for loading on April 21-22, 23-24 and 26-27. * These tenders were to close on Tuesday. * Russian state-controlled oil firm Zarubezhneft has issued a rare tender to buy Libyan crude for early May delivery, traders said. * Zarubezhneft is looking for Es Sider crude to be delivered to the Croatian port of Rijeka, they said. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)