By Julia Payne
LONDON, April 12 Spot differentials on Urals,
Russia's main export grade, fell in the Mediterranean on
Thursday as weakness in the oversupplied Northwest Europe market
weighed on the south.
Sellers held on to their Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk.
The move was in stark contrast to the knee-jerk reaction on
Wednesday to the announcement of additional April loading Urals
cargoes, which prompted a flurry of offers.
No offer surfaced in the Platt's window for Urals from
Primorsk on worries spot differentials would sink even further
in a market flooded with crude, said a trader.
"There is a stand-off in the market," another trader said.
"People are waiting to see where prices will go".
Russia's last-minute additions to its April Urals loading
programme have collided with already thin demand owing to
maintenance season.
Only one window offer surfaced in the Mediterranean. Tenergy
offered an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo at dated Brent minus $2.55
cif Mediterranean loading April 23-27, without eliciting any
buying interest.
"Urals are still under pressure in the Northwest Europe;
they must go down even lower. I would not be surprised if it
hits dated minus $4," a third trader said, adding, "Sellers are
struggling to place third decade cargoes".
Russia's vast new port and pipeline network, developed over
the last few years, is starting to throw refiners for a loop.
Buyers in central Europe, particularly in Poland which depends
on flows through the Druzbha pipeline, can no longer be certain
how they will receive the medium sour feedstock.
Globally, the oil market is well supplied, according to the
IEA, and is expected to remain so even as Iranian production
falls after the EU embargo comes into effect in July. Increasing
Saudi, Iraqi and Libyan production will
compensate.
Outside the window, Lukoil sold a 1 million barrel Urals
cargo loading April 23-24. Around three cargoes in the same size
remained unsold in the region.
The drop in Northwest Europe Urals prices is keeping
arbitrage opportunities to the Mediterranean open for the time
being. Eni is already taking an end-April loading Ust-Luga cargo
to the south.
However, the wide price gap between Russian Urals sold from
Primorsk in the Baltic and from Novorossiisk in the Black Sea is
expected to be short-lived, according to several traders. The
overall length is expected to filter to the Mediterranean.
In tender news, Surgut issued a sell tender for a 100,000
tonne Urals cargo loading April 28-29 from Primorsk, which is
due to close on Friday.
In sweet crude grades, one cargo of Kazakh Kumkol is still
available for end-April loading. A few 85,000 tonne April
cargoes of Kazakh CPC Blend remain, including one cross-month
cargo.
Trade of May-loading Azeri Light has yet to get underway
after no offers surfaced from state-owned SOCAR. Trade of North
African grades was similarly subdued in a market also long in
sweets.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone
and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)