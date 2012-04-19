LONDON, April 19 North African light sweet crude grades came under further pressure on Thursday in contrast to Caspian sweets, which are firming on the back on reduced May exports from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Russian Urals spot differentials were stable after traders steered clear of the window following Wednesday's "shell shocking" price jump. The Platt's window was void of bids and offers for Mediterranean grades. "Yesterday was carnage, today everyone is having a breather," one trader said. A partial Urals loading programme, up to 10 days into May from Primorsk, is expected to emerge on Friday or latest by Monday, a trader said. In sweet crude grades, spot differentials on Kazakh CPC Blend have firmed with deals done at around dated Brent plus $1 cif Mediterranean, traders said, owing to a smaller May loading programme. Cargoes loading up to mid-May are already mostly bought, traders said. Fewer spot Kazakh Tengiz cargoes, allocated only to the last 10 days of May, had added further pressure to differentials, a trader added. State-owned KazMunaiGas may cut its crude oil production forecast for the year after first-quarter output fell below target due to adverse weather conditions at oilfields in western Kazakhstan. Output down was 5 percent compared with same period last year. Premiums of North African grades are edging ever lower. Tunisian state-owned oil company Etap awarded its May loading Algerian Zarzaitine cargo at a very low premium to dated Brent, one trader said, even below dated Brent plus 40 cents. The grade usually commands a premium over its cousin, Algerian Saharan Blend, but it seems demand for both has plummeted. There are also fewer equity cargoes of Saharan Blend in May. At least one major and a Spanish refiner do not have cargoes. Meanwhile, Azeri Light remains the shining star of light sweets, maintaining its near $4 a barrel premium over the European benchmark. "Azeri is a cadillac grade. It fits everyone's slate, it fits all systems," another trader said, "Es Sider is more variable and the May OSP is mind-blowing." Libyan Es Sider, the country's main export grade, has elicited little interest and is proving difficult to resell owing to the high official selling price at dated Brent plus $1. Offers have fallen far below this level, even down to dated Brent plus 50 cents. In tender news, Rosneft's sell tender for 700,000 tonnes of May and June loading Urals from Russia's new terminal Ust Luga is due to close on Friday, traders said. Urals exports from the new Baltic Sea port are to reach 2 million tonnes in May, according to the head of Ust-Luga operating company. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)