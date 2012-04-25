LONDON, April 25 Spot differentials for Algeria's main export grade Saharan Blend fell further in a market flooded with crude, in particular sweets, while differentials for Russian Urals fell with the release of the full May loading programme. Offers for Urals were more ample and levels moved down towards asking prices after the release of the full May programme, which is larger than the initial April programme. "It is a healthy programme, sellers are more willing to offer now and differentials are weakening", one trader said. Exports of Russian Urals were expected to be 7.6 million tonnes in May, a 2.1 percent increase compared to the initial April programme before additional cargoes from Gdansk and Ust-Luga were added. Primorsk exports will be down slightly while Novorossiisk will be higher compared with April. In the Platt's window, Itochu bid for an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo loading May 16-20 at dated Brent minus $1.70, traders said, while BP bid for a May 5-9 cargo up to dated Brent minus $2.60. But no deal was concluded in the window. One cargo of April loading Urals from Gdansk has been postponed to early May, one trader said. Iraqi Kirkuk was being studied by several lifters who see an opportunity to resell at significant premiums to the May OSP, traders said. May exports are expected to be about 425,000 bpd. Generally, Iraqi crude exports are expected to be 2.4 million bpd in April. Exports of Siberian Light have been scheduled at 360,000 tonnes in May, same as April. The volume of Siberian Light is unexpectedly large, said one trader, with the imminent restart of the Tuapse refinery after its expansion to double its previous capacity. Discussions have started but the price was difficult to pin down. The price is looking to be around dated Brent minus 50 cents, one trader said, although no deals were confirmed. In sweet grades, differentials for Algeria's main export grade Saharan Blend continued to sink, traders said, weighed down by ample Libyan and other light sweet supplies. The price is around dated Brent minus 15 cents with room to weaken further, traders said. But prices could still vary depending the size of the cargo and loading date. In tender news, Glencore emerged as a single winner in Rosneft's tender to lift 700,000 tonnes of Urals crude blend from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga in May-June. Surgut issued a sell tender for two cargoes of Urals from Primorsk loading May 11-12 and 18-19 and one cargo from Ust-Luga loading May 14-15. Moroccan refining company Samir's buy tender for Urals closed on Wednesday for two cargoes loading May 10-12 and May 22-25. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by William Hardy)