LONDON, April 25 Spot differentials for
Algeria's main export grade Saharan Blend fell further in a
market flooded with crude, in particular sweets, while
differentials for Russian Urals fell with the release of the
full May loading programme.
Offers for Urals were more ample and levels moved down
towards asking prices after the release of the full May
programme, which is larger than the initial April programme.
"It is a healthy programme, sellers are more willing to
offer now and differentials are weakening", one trader said.
Exports of Russian Urals were expected to be 7.6 million
tonnes in May, a 2.1 percent increase compared to the initial
April programme before additional cargoes from Gdansk and
Ust-Luga were added. Primorsk exports will be down slightly
while Novorossiisk will be higher compared with April.
In the Platt's window, Itochu bid for an 80,000 tonne Urals
cargo loading May 16-20 at dated Brent minus $1.70, traders
said, while BP bid for a May 5-9 cargo up to dated Brent minus
$2.60. But no deal was concluded in the window.
One cargo of April loading Urals from Gdansk has been
postponed to early May, one trader said.
Iraqi Kirkuk was being studied by several lifters who see an
opportunity to resell at significant premiums to the May OSP,
traders said. May exports are expected to be about 425,000 bpd.
Generally, Iraqi crude exports are expected to be 2.4
million bpd in April.
Exports of Siberian Light have been scheduled at 360,000
tonnes in May, same as April.
The volume of Siberian Light is unexpectedly large, said one
trader, with the imminent restart of the Tuapse refinery after
its expansion to double its previous capacity.
Discussions have started but the price was difficult to pin
down. The price is looking to be around dated Brent minus 50
cents, one trader said, although no deals were confirmed.
In sweet grades, differentials for Algeria's main export
grade Saharan Blend continued to sink, traders said, weighed
down by ample Libyan and other light sweet supplies.
The price is around dated Brent minus 15 cents with room to
weaken further, traders said. But prices could still vary
depending the size of the cargo and loading date.
In tender news, Glencore emerged as a single winner in
Rosneft's tender to lift 700,000 tonnes of Urals crude blend
from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga in May-June.
Surgut issued a sell tender for two cargoes of Urals from
Primorsk loading May 11-12 and 18-19 and one cargo from Ust-Luga
loading May 14-15.
Moroccan refining company Samir's buy tender for Urals
closed on Wednesday for two cargoes loading May 10-12 and May
22-25.
