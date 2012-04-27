LONDON, April 27 Spot differentials on Russian Urals continued to strengthen on Friday on post-maintenance demand and on the results of several large May tenders, while sweet grades remained subdued with the exception of Azeri Light holding onto its high premium. The Urals market was tender-focused with no bids or offers for the Russian grade in the window. Only Kazakh CPC Blend was shown in the Platts window. Rosneft awarded its 700,000 tonnes tender for May loading Urals from Primorsk. Total and BP each won one cargo and Shell won at least one and possibly more, according to traders. Prices on the Rosneft tender were at least dated Brent minus $1.90 and up to dated Brent minus $1.60-1.65. Russian trader Talmay won the May 25-26 Surgut cargo from Primorsk, which several traders said was sold on to Unipec. The winner of the second cargo could not be confirmed but prices were also around dated Brent minus $1.60-1.65. Glencore was the likely winner of the TNK-BP cargo of 100,000 tonnes from Ust Luga loading in the last 10 days of May, sources said. Mediterranean Urals prices were also firming towards dated Brent minus $1.20 for 80,000 tonne cargoes, a trader said. Spot cargoes of alternative sour grades were in short supply, traders said. Exports of Iraqi Basrah Light for first half May are expected to be 1.77 million barrels, data showed in a preliminary programme, larger than usual, but there were no offers in the Mediterranean spot market. "Lifters of Kirkuk and Basrah Light are keeping the barrels for themselves due to the lack of Iranian and also they are taking advantage of the May OSP," a third trader said. In the window, LUKOIL bid for an 85,000 tonnes Kazakh CPC Blend cargo loading May 15-22 at dated Brent minus 45 cents, but no sellers came forward. But the grade was said to be trading at lower levels, around dated Brent minus 90 cents, and this bid was not representative of the market as the cargoes during that time period are already spoken for, several traders said. Discussions on Kazakh Tengiz were hovering around dated Brent minus 80 to 90 cents, one said. Among Libyan crudes, differentials for Esharara and Mellitah are the only ones holding near their May OSP prices. "Mellitah and Esharara are quite cheap comparatively speaking with Es Sider, considering they are much better quality grades," one refiner said. Recent Es Sider trades were done at dated Brent plus 50 cents, half the OSP price. Other grades are trading at similar discounts to the OSP, a trader said. Premiums for Azeri Light were holding around dated Brent plus $4.00, according to traders, as refining margins for the grade are still attractive. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin)