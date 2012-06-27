LONDON, June 27 Russian Urals crude strengthened
steeply on Wednesday as traders cited a rally in refining
margins as reviving interest in the grade of the world's top oil
producer.
"The margins are so good so it is difficult for refiners to
resist buying," a trader with a major said.
In the Platts window, BP sold to Total a cargo of Urals in
the Baltic at dated Brent minus 75 cents, some 75 cents stronger
than previous price indications, trader said. It was the
strongest level for the grade since February.
Urals prices in the Mediterranean were also pegged to dated
minus 70 cents for small tankers and minus $1 for larger ones.
Surgut was heard having awarded two cargoes from Primorsk to
BP at dated minus 80 cents. TNK-BP tendered to sell a mid-July
cargo from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga and the results of
Rosneft's tender for 4 cargoes were still awaited.
Russian July loading programmes have earlier this week shown
smaller loadings from the Black Sea but higher deliveries via
Baltic ports.
Traders also noted that Russian crude deliveries via the
inland Druzhba pipeline to central Europe will decrease in
July-September towards Poland and the Czech Republic, prompting
them to buy more oil from the sea.
Refining margins for Urals stood at over $7 per barrel.
Greek Hellenic Petroleum tendered to buy Urals or Iraqi
Kirkuk for July delivery.
The light grades continued to decline in oversupplied market
with Socar offering a prompt cargo of Azeri Light at dated Brent
plus $2.05, some 25 cents weaker than previous price
indications. It was its lowest level since early 2012.
Libyan Es Sharara has been floating at sea for about a week,
being unable to find a buyer, traders said. They said the cargo
holder was Itochu and it was offering a discount to OSP. That
could not be confirmed with Itochu.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)