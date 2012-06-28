LONDON, June 28 Russian Urals crude extended its rally on Thursday amid strong refining margins and traders debated whether the strength in the grade of the world's largest oil producer would prop up other grades. "Refining margins are very good. They have been very good for the past two weeks but apart from Urals and maybe CPC no other grade has quite frankly benefited from it," said a trader with a large trader in the Mediterranean. In the Platts window, Petraco bid for a Urals cargo in the Baltic for July 8-12 delivery at dated Brent minus 55 cents, some 25 cents stronger than previous price indication. It was the highest level since late February. In the Mediterranean, Eni and Petraco bid for a large and small cargoes at dated Brent minus $1.40 and dated Brent minus $1.10 per barrel respectively but traders said the levels were too weak to generate selling interest. In tender news, BP was heard winning all four Urals cargoes from Primorsk from Rosneft for July 10-14 delivery in addition to two cargoes it had won earlier this week at a Surgut tender. Activity in other grades was thin, traders said adding that the market was still perceived as oversupplied. "There is a lot of talk about several cargoes with Libyan crude still handing around unsold and very prompt West African barrels heading for Europe," one trader said. Urals has rallied mainly on the back of strong refining margins, which stood at below $7 per barrel on Thursday. To read an analysis on refining margins see (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)