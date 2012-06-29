LONDON, June 29 Russian Urals crude stood flat on Friday, after a rally took it to a four-month high earlier in the week, and traders said the grade from the world's largest oil producer may find further support next week due to July cargo cancellations. TNK-BP was understood to have cancelled exports of two cargoes from Primorsk in the middle of July and one SuezMax cargo from the Mediterranean, as it was said to have chosen to ship them to the domestic market instead. There was activity in the Platts window in Urals or other sour or sweet grades in the Mediterranean or Baltic on Friday. Oil firm Surgut tendered to sell three Urals cargoes from Primorsk for delivery in the last 10 days of July with results due on Monday. "Apart from the those cargoes, the Baltic seems to have cleared out and there seems to be no volumes in July in the Med too. Volumes to Poland and Germany along the Druzhba pipeline also seem scarce, so we are looking a bit tight," a trader with a major said. Urals rallied this week due to strong refining margins but those are set to decline after a rally in Brent futures on Friday. Libya's largest refinery at Ras Lanuf will not restart in early July as planned, but a petrochemical unit, which does not run on crude oil, will resume operations, a senior National Oil Corporation (NOC) official told Reuters on Friday. Ras Lanuf, which can process 220,000 barrels of oil per day(bpd), accounts for well over half of Libya's oil refining capacity and is an important source of refined oil products in the Mediterranean region. There had been talk among the refinery's customers in Europe that the plant would resume operating in the first week of July. The delay in restart may aggravate the glut of sweet grades in the region. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)