LONDON, July 2 Russian Urals crude extended its rally to trade at a premium to benchmark dated Brent on Monday, the first time since February, as traders cited strong refining margins and scarcity, and analysts pointed to the start of a EU embargo on Iranian oil imports. Traders also said Urals had begun lending support to other grades, including CPC which was gradually recovering from its lows reached last month. "Urals is rallying like crazy. I don't think there is much upside left but the problem is that if you sit and wait for too long you can end up without having a cargo at all," said a major buyer of Urals in the Baltic. There was no activity in the Platts window, traders said. But they added that Surgut sold three July Urals cargoes from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk with a July 22-23 stem selling at a premium of around 15 cents to dated Brent, a July 24-25 stem slightly cheaper and a July 27-28 cargo at around dated Brent flat. A cocktail of bullish factors helped push Urals higher over the past weeks, said David Wech from JBC Energy consultancy listing such factors as improved refining margins and cargo cancellations from Russian ports. "Over the coming months, we expect the European sour crude market to retain its current strength... As the summer period has historically seen the highest Iranian crude purchases by European countries supplies will remain tight," said Wech. "While some of the lost Iranian barrels will surely be covered by Iraqi and Saudi term volumes, Urals should remain the go-to grade for regional refiners," said Wech referring to a full EU embargo on Iranian imports from July. Russian data showed on Monday that the country was on course for its highest output in the post-Soviet era this year helped by new fields after a 1.1 percent rise in the first half. [ID:nL6E8I218R} Traders said the Urals rally has started supporting even grades such as light CPC. One trader said he understood the that had strengthened close to minus $2 to dated Brent from the previous minus $2.75 a barrel. July loading cargoes of Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend were sold out, one trader said, and discussion of August cargoes has yet to start as market participants await the Libyan official selling prices due out this week. "The Libyans are expected to slash the OSPs drastically to make them competitive," said a regular lifter. Libya's main export grade Es Sider has been consistently trading far below its OSP for months, and lately at discounts to dated Brent. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)