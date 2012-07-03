LONDON, July 3 Russian Urals crude held firm on Tuesday as renewed concern about the loss of Iranian oil revived worry about supply, triggering a rally in Brent that pushed the North Sea benchmark back up to $100 a barrel. Demand has been steady, with Turkey's state refiner Tupras buying a cargo of either Urals or Siberian Light (the details of the tender results did not emerge) for delivery in the first 20 days of July. Tupras also bought a cargo of CPC Blend for delivery in the latter half of July via a separate tender. In addition, PKN Orlen in Poland has bought 60,000 tonnes of Ural crude for July delivery from OMV via a recent tender. There was no activity in the Platts window, traders said, adding that Urals prices in the Mediterranean had risen to minus 60 cents to dated Brent for 80,000 tonne tankers. In the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said Urals cargoes were at around dated Brent flat, at the lower end of Monday's range. On Monday, traders reported deals done at flat to 15 cents to dated Brent. The rally in Urals continued to support light grades, including North African crudes, which traders said was moving to northwest Europe in large volumes than normal. One trader said at least three major oil firms had been active in shipping crude along this route. The rise in activity helped drive differentials higher, with traders reporting Saharan Blend had risen to around $3 to dated Brent. One trader added that differentials could have risen even slightly above that on Tuesday and that cargoes for July had sold out. Traders continued to await Libyan official selling prices due out this week, saying it was unlikely the OSPs would be cut in line with the market. Libya's main export grade Es Sider has been consistently trading far below its OSP for months. "They should be set much lower, but we will see. The NOC (National Oil Corporation) never makes leaps in its assessments. It would be the first time," said a trader, adding the cut in OSPs should exceed $1. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)