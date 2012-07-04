LONDON, July 4 Russian Urals rallied further on
Wednesday, with cargoes in the Mediterranean trading at a
premium to Brent for the first time since February, buoyed by
pressures on supply and strong refining margins.
Strikes in Norway have caused loading delays and have helped
send Forties to a premium over Brent, which previously traded at
a relatively steep discount to the benchmark, compared to
substitute grades.
As a result, traders have been shifting away from expensive
Urals crude in favour of the light-sweet Forties grade.
Now that upward pressure is being felt on Forties, Urals
cargoes are under renewed pressure.
In the Platts window, Vitol sold an 80,000 tonne cargo to
Eni at a premium of 10 cents to dated Brent for delivery on July
19-23 in the Mediterranean. There were no other bids or offers
reported during the window.
Traders said in the north cargo prices have risen to a
premium of as much as 40 cents to dated Brent this week.
Adding to supply pressure this month, some of Iran's most
important buyers of crude have announced big cuts in imports,
reviving concern about supply in the near-term, although the
outlook further ahead is less of a concern.
Japan has joined South Korea among top Asian buyers in
halting all Iranian imports this month for fear of falling foul
of EU sanctions.
On Wednesday, Kenya also said it was cancelling an agreement
to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude per year because of
sanctions.
The rally could be short-lived, traders said, arguing that
the market was fundamentally comfortably supplied and that
concerns about Iran and supply from Norway may not prop up
prices for much longer.
"If the Iranians don't do anything crazy, and the unions in
Norway find an agreement, Brent could go back to low levels in
August," one trader said.
Traders continued to await Libyan official selling prices
due out this week, saying it was difficult to begin making plans
for August until the prices emerged.
Libya's main export grade Es Sider has traded well below its
OSP for months and traders are hoping for a big cut in prices,
although few expect it to happen.
Saudi Arabia has raised the August official selling price
(OSP) for its light crude for Asia and Europe from July,
state-run oil firm Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Julia
Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jason Neely)