LONDON, July 4 Russian Urals rallied further on Wednesday, with cargoes in the Mediterranean trading at a premium to Brent for the first time since February, buoyed by pressures on supply and strong refining margins. Strikes in Norway have caused loading delays and have helped send Forties to a premium over Brent, which previously traded at a relatively steep discount to the benchmark, compared to substitute grades. As a result, traders have been shifting away from expensive Urals crude in favour of the light-sweet Forties grade. Now that upward pressure is being felt on Forties, Urals cargoes are under renewed pressure. In the Platts window, Vitol sold an 80,000 tonne cargo to Eni at a premium of 10 cents to dated Brent for delivery on July 19-23 in the Mediterranean. There were no other bids or offers reported during the window. Traders said in the north cargo prices have risen to a premium of as much as 40 cents to dated Brent this week. Adding to supply pressure this month, some of Iran's most important buyers of crude have announced big cuts in imports, reviving concern about supply in the near-term, although the outlook further ahead is less of a concern. Japan has joined South Korea among top Asian buyers in halting all Iranian imports this month for fear of falling foul of EU sanctions. On Wednesday, Kenya also said it was cancelling an agreement to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian crude per year because of sanctions. The rally could be short-lived, traders said, arguing that the market was fundamentally comfortably supplied and that concerns about Iran and supply from Norway may not prop up prices for much longer. "If the Iranians don't do anything crazy, and the unions in Norway find an agreement, Brent could go back to low levels in August," one trader said. Traders continued to await Libyan official selling prices due out this week, saying it was difficult to begin making plans for August until the prices emerged. Libya's main export grade Es Sider has traded well below its OSP for months and traders are hoping for a big cut in prices, although few expect it to happen. Saudi Arabia has raised the August official selling price (OSP) for its light crude for Asia and Europe from July, state-run oil firm Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jason Neely)