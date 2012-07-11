LONDON, July 11 Trade in Russian Urals crude froze on Wednesday as traders said they were taken aback by a new spike in strength in the grade of the world's largest oil producer. "It is definitely very strong. The reasons are strong refining margins but also big delays in (Iraqi oil grade) Kirkuk," said a trader in the Mediterranean. "People who have been expecting Kirkuk cargoes in early July are facing delays of up to 15 days," he added. Another said delays were amounting to as many as 20 days. "In addition to the Kirkuk delays, (Iraqi grade) Basrah is not really available as an alternative to Urals. So Urals is very bullish especially in the Mediterranean where July cargoes have cleared and there are no signs of the August programme," he said. There were no Urals bids or offers in the Platts window on Wednesday after Arcadia sold an 80,000 tonne cargo of Urals to Lukoil at dated Brent plus 67 cents cif Mediterranean outside the window on Tuesday. Levels in Azeri Light were perceived to be firmer on the back of a smaller than expected August loading programme. One seller pegged prices at around dated Brent plus $2.80 but that could not be confirmed. Offers for Saharan Blend August barrels have emerged at around dated Brent minus $2. CPC was perceived little changed at dated Brent minus $1.60, awaiting a loading programme, which some traders said could be short in August due to a pipeline maintenance. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)