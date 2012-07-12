LONDON, July 12 Russian Urals crude strengthened in Europe's north while traders said some companies were considering bringing the grade from the north to the Mediterranean, where prices were even stronger. "The arbitrage to the Mediterranean is open," said a trader with a major house, adding he had heard that at least one 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals might be moving in this direction from the Baltic. "If you want to bring a cargo to the Med, to Spain for example, the arb is workable," said another trader with a large company. "If the difference (between quotes in the south and north) is 50-60 cents, you can bring cargoes, especially given that the freight rates have gone down," said a third trader. Urals prices in the Mediterranean for AfraMax cargoes were assessed as strong at dated Brent plus 60-70 cents, supported by good refining margins, scarce Urals volumes, delays in Iraqi Kirkuk supplies and the lack of Iranian oil. Prices in the Baltic were assessed at around plus 10-20 cents. In the Platts window, Rosneft bid for a cargo of Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent flat but found no sellers. Traders said the market would likely remain strong as early loading dates for August would emerge only later this month, while all July cargoes have already been cleared out. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)