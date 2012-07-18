LONDON, July 18 Russian Urals crude weakened significantly on Wednesday on expectations of a large export programme for August. In the Platts window, Litasco offered an early August cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 15 cents, 50 cents weaker than previous price indications, but found no buyers, traders said. BP and Statoil were also offering cargoes at slightly stronger levels but failed to find buyers. In the Mediterranean, levels also weakened with Gunvor offering an 80,000-tonne early July cargo at dated Brent plus 15 cents, some 40 cents weaker than previous price indications, but also failed to find buyers. Outside the window, trader Talmay was heard winning Surgut's tender from Primorsk. Price levels as well as the winner for a separate Surgut tender for a cargo from Ust-Luga could not be confirmed. August supplies from Russia are widely expected to be higher than in July with several traders predicting a further decline in premiums for Urals crude. "It looks like we have passed the peak. August promises to be quite fat on supply," one trader with a major said. Supporting higher exports was a cut in Russian crude exports duties following a decline in global oil prices. Potentially supporting Urals prices will be lower Iraqi Kirkuk exports in the coming weeks. Iraq's oil exports are set to fall for a third month in July to below 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd), according to shipping data and industry sources. Sweet grades were believed to be performing stronger than heavier grades with Azeri Light assessed at around plus $3 to dated Brent. The newly built Black Sea port of Taman has shipped its first cargo of oil, which was Kazakh Tengiz crude, industry sources said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)