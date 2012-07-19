LONDON, July 19 Russian Urals crude fell further
on Thursday, as a preliminary loading programme for August
showed a rise in exports from two Russian ports, Ust Luga and
Novorossiisk.
In the Platts window, Shell offered a 100,000-tonne cargo
loading August 1-5 from Primorsk in the Baltic at dated Brent
minus 20 cents, 5 cents weaker than previous price indications.
No buyers were found, traders said.
A preliminary loading programme showed exports from
Novorossiisk would rise to 1.11 mln tonnes for the first 10 days
in August, versus 1.1 mln tonnes in July.
Ust Luga exports for the same period were expected to rise to
700,000 tonnes in August versus 600,000 tonnes in July.
Surgutneftegas issued a tender for two cargoes
from the port of Primorsk for loading on Aug 4-5 and Aug-8-9,
due to close on Friday.
Sweet grades instead were supported by the prospect of fewer
CPC Blend cargoes next month due to maintenance and a tighter
naphtha, as exports to Asia have helped trim some of the excess
cargoes in Europe.
A final programme showed CPC Blend loadings would drop by 11
percent in August due to planned works at the Tengiz and
Karachaganak fields in Kazakhstan.
No cargoes will be loaded between August 21 and 23 as the
CPC pipeline is scheduled to stop for repairs.
Long-awaited Libyan OSPs were released on Thursday. Traders
were relieved to find the differentials of many key export
grades had been slashed, as promised by NOC officials in
meetings last month.
"Seems that for once, they have taken action in line with
where the market is. It's perhaps something they should have
done more gradually over the past few months," said a trader.
The NOC lowered the official selling price (OSP) on its
leading export crude Es Sider by $1.60 for August, according to
a NOC price list.
The price of Es Sider was set at dated Brent minus $1.30 a
barrel for August, down from dated Brent plus 30 cents for July.
The price cut was enough to revive demand for Libyan crude,
with traders saying buyers had already shown signs of interest
in a number of Es Sider cargoes for August.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Julia
Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)