LONDON, July 20 Differentials for Russia's main
export crude grade, Urals, fell on Friday in North West Europe,
on the expectation of a plentiful August loading programme.
Meanwhile, the sharp drop in Libyan official selling prices
(OSP) for August has reinvigorated trade of Libyan crude.
In the Platts window, Glencore offered a 100,000 tonne Urals
cargo loading Aug. 1-5 down to dated Brent minus 55 cents. No
buyers surfaced.
No fresh deals were heard for Urals loading in the
Mediterranean but levels remain above the North as the region
suffers from the lack of medium sour alternatives.
"If there is no maintenance on the pipeline, I expect more
cargoes in the North," one trader said, "The South should follow
though, unless the Black Sea and East Mediterranean soak up the
cargoes."
Iranian crude exports to the region have largely stopped
with the exception of Turkey, which has encountered shipping
difficulties. Delays of up to 20 days on exports of Iraqi Kirkuk
have further dented supplies in the prompt.
In sweet grade news, differentials for Kazakh CPC Blend
loading in August continued to rise due to tight supplies. The
August programme is smaller than usual due to planned works at
the Tengiz and Karachaganak fields in Kazakhstan.
Levels were around dated Brent flat, several traders said,
as spot cargoes have been rapidly lapped up.
Libyan state oil company NOC slashed its August official
selling prices by over $1.00 on key grades on Thursday, which
has reinjected life into the Libyan crude market.
Cargoes have been selling out quickly, several traders said,
a stark departure from the previous months.
"These OSPs make Libyan crude by far the refiner's choice,"
said one refiner.
Overall, the grades contain less naphtha than Algeria's
Saharan Blend and Kazakh CPC Blend, which makes them more
desirable. Naphtha margins have improved in the last month but
is still valued at a considerable discount to crude and is one
of the least profitable oil products.
Traders and refiners have long complained of the wide gap
between NOC's prices and tumbling alternative sweets
differentials.
Saharan Blend and CPC Blend hit record lows in June, falling
past dated Brent minus $3.00 and minus $4.00, respectively,
while Libya's main export grade Es Sider remained at a premium
to dated. Traders lowered their buys of Libyan oil as a result
over the last few months.
In tender news, Surgut awarded two Primorsk cargoes loading
Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 8-9 at around dated Brent minus 25 cents, but
winner details did not emerge.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Dmitry
Zhdannikov; editing by Editing by Anthony Barker)