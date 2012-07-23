LONDON, July 23 Russian Urals oil grade was unchanged on Monday as traders said a recovery in refining margins and problems with exports of other grades including from Iraq arrested a decline in values. "The Med is quite strong and it is supporting Urals in the Baltic too. Plus you have problems with (Iraqi) Kirkuk exports," a trader with a major said. In the Platts window, Litasco offered a prompt Aug 2-6 Urals cargo from the Baltic at dated Brent minus 30 cents but found no buyers, traders said. In tender news, Repsol was believed to have won both cargoes by Surgut from Primorsk for loading in the first 10 days of August, traders said. Firefighters in southeast Turkey on Saturday put out a fire on a pipeline carrying about a quarter of Iraq's oil exports, blaming sabotage by Kurdish separatists for the explosion on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan line. The suspension added to problems around Kirkuk, whose flows have been thinner over the past months. Ceyhan will undergo planned maintenance at the Botas Terminal, from which Iraqi Kirkuk is exported, according to a shipping source. All berthing will be suspended during July 23-27, adding to the hefty 20-day delay already plaguing lifters of Iraqi Kirkuk. Kirkuk loading for the first 18 days of July fell short of expectations, dropping to around 272,000 barrels per day, compared to 399,000 bpd as suggested by a loading programme finalised in late June. Light grade continued to strengthen, traders say, assessing Azeri Light at stronger than plus $3 to dated Brent and CPC at around flat. "CPC had to return to normal levels at some point. Some of Petroplus refineries have resumed operations so demand is slowly recovering," the trader with a major said. A major trader in Azeri Light said he believed the grade had the potential to strengthen further as it had underperformed the recent recovery of rival grades. Also supporting light grades, Libyan crude for August was believed to be sold out with only one or two cargoes left, one trader said. Es Sider has been trading at around dated Brent minus $1.20, a premium to the August official selling price of dated Brent minus $1.30. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)