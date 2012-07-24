LONDON, July 24 Spot differentials for Russia's
main crude oil export grade, Urals, rose in northwest Europe on
Tuesday as tight medium sour supplies in the region continue to
offer support.
In the Platts window, BP sold a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals
to Shell, loading Aug. 10-14, at dated Brent minus 45 cents.
Urals in the Mediterranean continued to drift sideways with
muted trade and limited availability. Refiners awaited direction
from the full August loading programme due out later this week.
The full programmes for Russia's three Urals export ports
--Ust Luga, Primorsk and Novorossiisk -- are expected to be
plentiful, one trader said.
Levels heard were said to be mixed, but Urals prices were
underpinned by tight supplies of medium sour crude.
Since July 1, Iranian crude came under full EU embargo and,
in the last few weeks, loading delays for Iraqi Kirkuk at Ceyhan
have risen to at least 20 days while berth maintenance this week
will only add to them.
On sweet crudes, Kazakh CPC Blend differentials climbed
above dated Brent, recovering from the hefty dip over the last
month. August field maintenance and higher differentials on
alternative Siberian Light were the culprit, traders said.
"CPC has plenty of upside potential as long as maintenance
is happening," said one trader.
Tengizchevroil sold its Aug. 9-11 loading cargo at a premium
of around 40 cents to dated Brent, several sources said. Cargoes
of CPC were previously offered at dated Brent plus 50 to 70
cents.
Differentials for Russia's lighter grade Siberian Light have
risen to around dated Brent plus $1.60-1.80, several traders
said, as exports have fallen to around 2 cargoes per month now
that Russia's upgraded Tuapse refinery is using more of the
crude.
In tender news, Indian BPCL closed a tender on Tuesday for
600,000-950,000 barrels of light sweet crude or condensate,
including Algeria's Saharan Blend, for Oct. 12-18 arrival. The
winner has not yet emerged.
Indonesia's Pertamina issued a tender closing on July 25 for
a 1 million barrel cargo of light sweet crude, including
Algerian and Libyan grades, for Sept. 1-15 loading
(Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica
Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)