LONDON, July 24 Spot differentials for Russia's main crude oil export grade, Urals, rose in northwest Europe on Tuesday as tight medium sour supplies in the region continue to offer support. In the Platts window, BP sold a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals to Shell, loading Aug. 10-14, at dated Brent minus 45 cents. Urals in the Mediterranean continued to drift sideways with muted trade and limited availability. Refiners awaited direction from the full August loading programme due out later this week. The full programmes for Russia's three Urals export ports --Ust Luga, Primorsk and Novorossiisk -- are expected to be plentiful, one trader said. Levels heard were said to be mixed, but Urals prices were underpinned by tight supplies of medium sour crude. Since July 1, Iranian crude came under full EU embargo and, in the last few weeks, loading delays for Iraqi Kirkuk at Ceyhan have risen to at least 20 days while berth maintenance this week will only add to them. On sweet crudes, Kazakh CPC Blend differentials climbed above dated Brent, recovering from the hefty dip over the last month. August field maintenance and higher differentials on alternative Siberian Light were the culprit, traders said. "CPC has plenty of upside potential as long as maintenance is happening," said one trader. Tengizchevroil sold its Aug. 9-11 loading cargo at a premium of around 40 cents to dated Brent, several sources said. Cargoes of CPC were previously offered at dated Brent plus 50 to 70 cents. Differentials for Russia's lighter grade Siberian Light have risen to around dated Brent plus $1.60-1.80, several traders said, as exports have fallen to around 2 cargoes per month now that Russia's upgraded Tuapse refinery is using more of the crude. In tender news, Indian BPCL closed a tender on Tuesday for 600,000-950,000 barrels of light sweet crude or condensate, including Algeria's Saharan Blend, for Oct. 12-18 arrival. The winner has not yet emerged. Indonesia's Pertamina issued a tender closing on July 25 for a 1 million barrel cargo of light sweet crude, including Algerian and Libyan grades, for Sept. 1-15 loading (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)