LONDON, July 27 Russian Urals crude strengthened
a notch in the Baltic with traders saying the grade would
probably trade rangebound next week amid adequate supply and
solid demand.
In the Platts window, Rosneft continued to bid for a cargo
in the Baltic offering to pay minus 10 cents a barrel to dated
Brent for an early August cargo. That was 20 cents stronger than
its bid on Thursday but it found no sellers, traders said.
Surgut was heard having awarded its tenders at dated Brent
minus 5-10 cents with one source saying the cargo from Ust-Luga
possibly went to Talmay and one from Primorsk to Shell. That
could not be confirmed with other sources.
Also in tender news, Rosneft offered 4 cargoes from Primorsk
loading Aug. 17-24 with the tender closing on July 30.
Surgut was also tendering three cargoes from Primorsk for
Aug 22-27 with the results due on July 30.
Russia's final export programme showed exports from Baltic
ports -- Primorsk and Ust-Luga -- will rise to 7.4 million
tonnes in August from 7.18 million in July, including 5.6
million from Primorsk and 1.8 million from Ust-Luga.
"I think supply is fairly adequate," one trader with a major
said.
July exports will most likely be lower than predicted in the
initial plan as TNK-BP decided against exporting 2 cargoes from
Primorsk and a free position from Ust-Luga has never been
allocated.
August exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will
be little changed at 3.30 million versus 3.38 million in July.
Tengiz exports from Odessa in Ukraine will fall to 80,000
tonnes from 320,000 in July. Loadings of Tengiz from the Caspian
port of Aktau will also fall to 22,000-33,000 tonnes from
319,000 tonne in July, traders said.
Sources have said the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan would
undergo a major maintenance in the third quarter, which will
lead to a reduction of exports including those of the CPC Blend
from the Black Sea.
Libya is regaining its competitive edge, selling crude to
Europe after steeply cutting price formulas to avoid a repeat of
the forced production cuts it faced in June because of a
stand-off over pricing with buyers, traders say.
