LONDON, July 30 Russian Urals crude weakened
slightly in the Baltic and remained quiet in the Mediterranean
with traders predicting a possible spike in values amid Iraqi
export problems.
In the Platts window, Total bought an Aug 20-24 Urals cargo
in the Baltic from BP at dated Brent minus 20 cents, some 25
cents weaker than at the end of last week, traders said.
"The last 10 days of August are quite heavy. Plus you have a
fire at Preem," a trader with a major said.
Sweden's biggest oil company Preem said on Monday it had
brought under control a small fire at its Brofjorden refinery in
the southwest of Sweden but had to partly shut the plant down
.
Outside the Platts window, the picture was more bullish with
most traders talking about premiums to dated Brent paid at
tenders by Russian producers.
Rosneft, which was tendering four Urals cargoes from
Primorsk loading Aug. 17-24, was heard having awarded 2 cargoes
to Shell and 2 to Vitol with most of those being sold at a
premium to dated Brent.
One trader said premiums have been as high as plus 40 cents
to dated but that could not be confirmed.
Surgut was also tendering three cargoes from Primorsk for
Aug 22-27 delivery and was said to have awarded one cargo to
trader Talmay. Prices have been pegged by various traders at
between a small premium to a small discount to dated Brent.
On Monday, TNK-BP launched a spot tender offering a cargo
from Ust-Luga in the Baltic for Aug 29-30 loading and a
140,000-tonne cargo from Novorossiisk on the Black Sea for Aug
22-23 loading. The tender closes on Tuesday.
The Black Sea cargo may trade strong as the market was still
perceived short of supplies.
"There are no alternative grades to Urals in the Med. I
think the price could go very strong in the south," one trader
said.
Sabotage and pipeline maintenances have severely cut and
delayed exports of Iraqi oil to Europe's Mediterranean markets,
leaving traders to scramble for alternative grades at a time
when refiners have already lost Iranian barrels because of
sanctions.
Supporting Urals were refining margins hovered near $4 per
barrel for Urals.
In light grades, Azeri Light was still assessed at around
dated Brent plus $3.80-$4.00 a barrel. Traders are awaiting
September loading programmes due early next week.
They estimate that some 3 million barrels of Azeri have
travelled outside Europe from the August loading programme of
19.6 million.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne, additional
reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)