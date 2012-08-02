LONDON, Aug 2 Spot differentials for Azeri Light fell on Thursday owing to weak demand in a market with plenty of cheap sweet grades, while medium sour Urals gained in the south due to tight supplies. No Russian Urals appeared in the Platts window, but Socar returned to the window offering a cargo of Azeri Light at dated Brent plus $3.25 loading August 17-21. No buyers surfaced, traders said, for a second day. Azeri differentials continued to ease in a market once again long in crude but could be bottoming out. Cheap Libyan cargoes, which put pressure on the grade, were largely sold out. "Azeri was a little overdone but I'm not convinced it will come off too much more," one trader said. Three 80,000 tonne cargoes of Kazakh CPC Blend were added to the August programme on Thursday, several traders said, which is expected to put some pressure on the grade's differential. "The price has not fallen yet probably but a combination of low naphtha cracks, extra barrels and dwindling demand - I'm expecting the market to come off," a second trader said. In a move deemed very unusual by several traders, Vitol offered a cargo of Gabonese heavy sour Oguendjo in the window for delivery to Rotterdam or Lavera, a French Mediterranean port, at the Platts Urals NWE or Med price minus 10 cents for August 15-20 arrival. The price based off of Urals has never been seen before, one trader said. The offer into the Mediterranean was also very unusual. Differentials for 80,000 tonne Urals cargoes in the Mediterranean firmed to around dated Brent plus 40 to 50 cents, several traders said, since most August cargoes have been traded. The region is still suffering from the absence of Iranian crude as well as severe delays on loadings of Iraqi Kirkuk, a medium sour alternative to Urals and Iranian. "Poor availabilities, poor alternatives," lamented a third trader. Earlier this week, Kirkuk exports, shipped via pipeline from Northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, had been planned at 197,000 barrels per day (bpd) for August, the lowest in several years, because of the payment dispute between the Kurdish Regional Government and the central government in Baghdad. The KRG has since decided to resume oil exports in August, which should ease the delays but the export increase may be short-lived if the central government does not pay arrears to foreign companies. The KRG on Wednesday said exports would remain at 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) for a month and if payments were made, could move swiftly to 200,000 bpd. TNK-BP issued a Urals tender for a 140,000 cargo loading from Novorossiisk August 13-14, which closes on Friday. TNK-BP's previous tender for two cargoes loading from Novorossiisk and Ust Luga went to Vitol, said a market source. Iran has become Syria's main crude oil buyer, helping Bashar Al-Assad's flailing government to circumvent Western sanctions, as Iranian tankers have returned for a third time since April, shipping industry sources said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by William Hardy)