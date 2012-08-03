LONDON, Aug 3 Azeri Light oil weakened further on Friday in a market oversupplied with sweet grades from rival producers including Libya and Algeria, traders said. Trader Socar continued to offer a cargo of Azeri Light for Aug 17-21 delivery at dated Brent plus $2.95 a barrel but could not find buyers, traders said. That was 30 cents lower than on Thursday and represented the weakest level since early July. Algerian crude oil exports jumped by almost a third in July as maintenance at the country's largest refinery freed up additional volumes, trading and shipping sources said. The increased supply could put pressure on sweet grade prices as the region now tends to be oversupplied with higher quality oil due to shifting trade patterns stemming from the United States shale oil boom. "I think we will see some revival of interest next week," a trader active in Azeri Light said. "At the moment the market is just too quiet." Azeri Light programmes for September are expected to be released next week. Russian Urals crude was quiet on Friday after a week of strength which is expected to be extended into next week due to a shortage of Iraqi Kirkuk crude and a complete absence of Iranian barrels due to international sanctions. Also supporting Urals in the Baltic was lower supplies along the Druzhba pipeline with traders estimating some five cargoes sailed to the Polish port of Gdansk in July to compensate for lower pipeline deliveries. Some two-three cargoes were shipped by trader Soyuz Petroleum and Lotos took also one cargo to Gdansk. At least three more cargoes are expected to sail along the same route in August with the main players being Soyuz and Petraco. Urals has remained at a premium to dated Brent for several weeks amid a lack of alternative supplies, which prompted some traders to start looking at bringing the barrels from further afield. "People will begin bringing alternative grades from far away from places like Nigeria and South America," one trader said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alison Birrane)