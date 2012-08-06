LONDON, Aug 6 The Mediterranean and Baltic crude
markets, including Russia's Urals, were quiet on Monday with
traders saying sour grades may have found balance for a few days
after a rally last week.
"Most cargoes have been cleared but demand has also been met
pretty much, so people can stay quiet for a few days," one
trader said.
In the Platts window, BP offered a late August cargo at
dated Brent plus 25 cents, in line with the levels seen last
week but found no buyers, traders said.
Saudi Arabia raised its official selling prices for Europe,
reflecting increased demand following the stoppage of Iranian
oil exports to Europe because of sanctions.
"The price hikes for Europe ... (are) in line with the
surging market for Urals. The strong increases are also in line
with a deepening discount of ICE BWAVE to Dated Brent, as the
latter is propped up by September maintenance at the key Buzzard
field," JBC Energy said in a note.
Disruption to Iraqi exports continued to provide support to
sour grades as an explosion on the Ceyhan pipeline interrupted
flows over the weekend.
Exports from Ceyhan on Turkey's Mediterranean coast were
unaffected because of reserves held at the port, a source at the
Iraqi North Oil Company said.
Russia expects to load 20 million tonnes of ESPO-blend crude
oil, one-third more than this year, in the Pacific port of
Kozmino in 2013 after the launch of the second stage of its
pipeline to Asia, a spokesman for pipeline monopoly said.
