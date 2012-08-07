LONDON, Aug 7 The Russian Urals crude market was steady on Tuesday, with traders saying it could get support from a rally in North Sea grades and from problems with Iraqi oil exports. Iraqi oil exports through Turkey halted completely on Tuesday, following an attack on a pipeline on Sunday, as the Turkish port of Ceyhan ran out of stockpiles and vessels stopped loading, a Turkish shipping source said. Turkish officials said the flows of Kirkuk oil could resume on Wednesday along a parallel line. Kurdish officials also said they had restarted exports along the Kirkuk line, but it was not clear when Ceyhan could get this oil. "The cessation of oil flows comes at a bad time for Europe as the region is already struggling to find medium-sour alternatives to embargoed Iranian volumes," David Wech from JBC Energy said. "Med refiners may have to face a round of tighter margins, given that Urals is already trading at a steady premium to an inflated dated Brent, while key substitute Arab Light for loading in September has now been set at a premium to ICE BWAVE for the first time in at least 10 years," he added. Russian, Iraqi and Saudi crudes have been the main grades to substitute for Iranian barrels after the European Union imposed an embargo on imports from the Islamic Republic from July. "People have been buying more Saudi oil, but the latest OSPs (official selling prices) will probably encourage them to trim back," said one trader, adding that Urals was now effectively the only available grade in the Mediterranean to cover any incremental demand. Urals has also been drawing increasing support from North Sea oil grades over the past year, and traders said the Russian crude could benefit from the latest rally. North Sea Forties crude oil differentials extended their gains on Tuesday after September loading programmes showed record low supplies from key North Sea streams. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)