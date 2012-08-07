LONDON, Aug 7 The Russian Urals crude market was
steady on Tuesday, with traders saying it could get support from
a rally in North Sea grades and from problems with Iraqi oil
exports.
Iraqi oil exports through Turkey halted completely on
Tuesday, following an attack on a pipeline on Sunday, as the
Turkish port of Ceyhan ran out of stockpiles and vessels stopped
loading, a Turkish shipping source said.
Turkish officials said the flows of Kirkuk oil could resume
on Wednesday along a parallel line. Kurdish officials also said
they had restarted exports along the Kirkuk line, but it was not
clear when Ceyhan could get this oil.
"The cessation of oil flows comes at a bad time for Europe
as the region is already struggling to find medium-sour
alternatives to embargoed Iranian volumes," David Wech from JBC
Energy said.
"Med refiners may have to face a round of tighter margins,
given that Urals is already trading at a steady premium to an
inflated dated Brent, while key substitute Arab Light for
loading in September has now been set at a premium to ICE BWAVE
for the first time in at least 10 years," he added.
Russian, Iraqi and Saudi crudes have been the main grades to
substitute for Iranian barrels after the European Union imposed
an embargo on imports from the Islamic Republic from July.
"People have been buying more Saudi oil, but the latest OSPs
(official selling prices) will probably encourage them to trim
back," said one trader, adding that Urals was now effectively
the only available grade in the Mediterranean to cover any
incremental demand.
Urals has also been drawing increasing support from North
Sea oil grades over the past year, and traders said the Russian
crude could benefit from the latest rally.
North Sea Forties crude oil differentials extended their
gains on Tuesday after September loading programmes showed
record low supplies from key North Sea streams.
