LONDON, Aug 8 Differentials on Russian Urals crude firmed on Wednesday in a tight sours market but were expected to ease with the restart of exports of Iraqi Kirkuk oil, while lower North Sea production for September could stem a recent fall in sweet prices. No offers or bids surfaced in the Platts window on Wednesday as fast rising prices for dated Brent held buyers back. Brent futures crossed the $110 a barrel threshold on Tuesday. Differentials for 80,000 tonne Urals cargoes in the Mediterranean were around dated Brent plus 50 cents, several traders said. Offer levels were heard at around dated Brent plus 80 cents, one trader added. In Northwest Europe, levels were said to be around dated Brent plus 30/40 cents, several traders said. Flows of Iraqi Kirkuk oil by pipeline to Turkey resumed following an attack, and the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan is now expected to receive crude on Wednesday evening, a Turkish shipping source said. Supplies of Kirkuk, a medium sour alternative to Iranian oil, could temper price rises in the Russian grade. "I think it (Urals) has hit a ceiling, but the sour picture is still tight," said one trader. Iraqi state marketer Somo raised the September OSP for Europe to dated Brent minus 65 cents from minus $1.15. Basrah Light to Europe was raised to dated Brent minus $2.50 a barrel from minus $3.20 in August. On sweets, Tengizchevroil sold a cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend to Total, several traders said. The deal was heard done at around dated Brent minus 30 cents, one trader added, but this could not be confirmed. Three August loading cargoes were still said to be available. with buying interest at around dated Brent minus 40/50 cents. The September loading programme for CPC Blend is expected to emerge by Friday or next Monday. The grade has lost value with the onslaught of alternative light sweet West African crude grades arriving in the region this month, but the grade is likely to bottom out with record low exports of North Sea grades in September. "At the very least it will put a floor on sweet values," said another trader. North Sea oil output is set to plunge 17 percent in September due to oilfield maintenance and natural decline, adding to signs of a shortage that may artificially lift prices of Brent, a global oil-pricing benchmark. Trade of September-loading Algerian Saharan Blend has started, with Petrochina picking up a VLCC, or 2 million barrel cargo, loading in early September after skipping August, one trader said. Most Algerian crude stays in Europe or heads to the United States, but each month the Chinese refiner usually takes one VLCC and India's BPCL takes a 1 million barrel cargo. Equity holders of Saharan Blend are expected to receive their September loading dates by next week. Meanwhile, Azeri oil exports from Turkey's Ceyhan will rise to 20.4 million barrels in September from 19.6 million in August, traders said on Wednesday, citing a loading programme. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jane Baird)