LONDON, Aug 10 Spot differentials on Russia's medium-sour Urals rose on Friday as the sours market remained tight on the back of lengthy loading delays on alternative Iraqi Kirkuk and largely absent Iranian crudes. A Kirkuk cargo loaded and sailed for the first time on Friday since a blast on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline last weekend, a shipping source said. The cargo sailed about 22 days after its original laycan, the date that the ship was contracted for loading, and other lifters faced similar delays. In the Platts window, Socar offered a cargo at dated Brent plus $2.50 cif Augusta loading Aug. 21-25, but no buyer emerged. The Azeri cargo was considered a bit too prompt to reflect the market properly and could not expected to be picked up by a buyer with the current steep backwardation on outright prices, one trader said. Cargoes loading at later dates have been trading at higher premiums. Rosneft bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo at dated Brent plus 45 cents cif Rotterdam loading Aug. 26-30. In the Mediterranean, Urals prices remained strong after details of two deals done on Thursday emerged. An 80,000 tonne Urals cargo traded at around dated Brent plus 80 cents cif Augusta, and a 1 million tonne cargo of Urals loading end-August traded at over dated Brent plus 50 cents cif Augusta, several traders said. On sweet grade news, Eni sold a cargo of Algerian naphtha-rich Saharan Blend loading in September. The buyer was BP, one trader said, but this could not be confirmed. The market for the grade was around dated Brent minus $1.20, several traders said. The grade has gained some support from firming naphtha margins, which have risen to a four-month high. Arbitrage opportunities to the United States looked increasingly slim as the spread between the European and American benchmarks widened to around $20 a barrel, its widest since early April. CL-LCO1=R "At today's Brent levels, to move barrels West is an adventure," said one trader. Algerian and Nigerian crude oil exports to the United States had been falling due to competing domestic shale oil, which could be exacerbated if the spread remains wide. An 80,000 tonne cargo of light sweet Kazakh Kumkol was still available for loading at the end of August. There are usually only one to two cargoes of the grade exported each month. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jane Baird)