LONDON, Aug 14 Azeri light crude fell to its
weakest level in a month failing to draw support from other
grades, which have rallied over the past week due to tight
supplies.
Sweet and light Azeri weakened on Tuesday after trader Socar
failed to place an end-August cargo at dated Brent plus $2.25 a
barrel, some 25 cents weaker than offers last week.
During the peak of the Libyan war last year, the grade
traded as high as plus $6 to dated Brent due to the global
shortage of good quality oil and this year it had sometimes
traded as high as plus $4 per barrel.
In contrast to Azeri, sour Russian Urals crude held near the
highest level of 2012 on Tuesday in thin trade after having
rallied in recent weeks on disruptions to flows of rival Iraqi
barrels and a total absence of Iranian oil due to sanctions.
On Tuesday, Azeri's premium to Urals in the Mediterranean
fell to as low as $1.4 per barrel, the lowest in many years and
in stark contrast with an all-time high of $9 a barrel during
the Libyan crisis.
"Of course the cargo is quite prompt for Azeri so not many
people want it. But given how strong Urals is, I really had
expected this Azeri cargo to be placed at such levels today,"
said a market participant in Azeri.
Some Azeri bids for September have been heard at plus $2.5
to dated Brent, reflecting a slight but not a major improvement.
"I would maybe blame a very steep backwardation for what is
happening," one trader said.
Boosted by tight North Sea supplies, front month Brent
futures traded on Tuesday at a premium of $1.8 per
barrel to October futures.
The structure effectively forces market players to minimise
trade and get rid of the barrels as quickly as possible in order
to avoid losses.
In Urals swaps, September was traded flat versus dated
Brent, unchanged from last week and effectively showing
remaining market appetite for the Russian grade.
Traders also said that Germany would most likely import
Urals from the sea through the Polish port of Gdansk, in a move
potentially supporting Urals in the Baltic.
Earlier this year, Poland started importing some volumes
through Gdansk due to lower-than-expected deliveries though the
Russian Druzhba inland pipeline, which also serves Germany.
"I think between one to three cargoes could be deliveries in
August (through Gdansk to Germany)," one trader said. Another
trader said he had heard that an early August cargo had already
been sold to Gdansk from the Baltic port of Primorsk.
In July, traders estimated Poland's purchases of oil through
Gdansk at five to seven cargoes. In August, the volumes could
amount to two to three cargoes, traders said.
Market activity was expected to be thin until the end of the
week due to holidays in Europe and with market participants
awaiting the preliminary Russian loadings schedule for
September.
France's strategic oil stocks agency bought 2.1 million
barrels of Saharan Blend crude for September delivery.
CPC Blend deliveries were expected to edge up to 2.541
million in September versus 2.509 million in August, a loading
programme showed.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne; Editing by
Alison Birrane)