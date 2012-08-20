MOSCOW Aug 20 Russian Urals crude weakened
steeply in the Mediterranean on Monday, ending a nearly
two-month rally sparked by the lack of alternative Iranian and
Iraqi barrels, and Azeri fell to its lowest this year.
Urals prices in the Baltic came under pressure last week due
to a spike in Brent oil futures, a decline in Europe's refining
margins and expectations of higher oil exports from Russian
Baltic Sea ports in September.
By contrast, prices for Urals in the Mediterranean had
remained strong last week due to a shortage of Iraqi crude and a
complete lack of Iranian supplies since July due to sanctions.
On Monday, Urals in the Mediterranean weakened after Gunvor
sold a 80,000-tonne early September cargo to Vitol at dated
Brent minus 10 cents, traders said.
The deal was some 50 cents below prices on Friday, ending a
rally that had lasted since early July, when the grade first
traded at a premium to benchmark dated Brent.
Traders said the Mediterranean market was still short of
crude compared to the Baltic but an overly big gap between the
two markets could easily trigger arbitrage deliveries.
In the Baltic, ChinaOil and Vitol were offering Urals and
Total was bidding in the Platts window, but bids were believed
to be too weak and offers too strong.
On Friday, the downward pressure came from unsold cargoes in
the Baltic, which prompted traders such as Vitol to offer steep
discounts on prompt deliveries. Traders said they believed
Gazprom Neft still had one late August unsold cargo.
In tender news, Surgut was believed to have sold two cargoes
on Monday at a tender to Total and one to Shell at prices
slightly stronger than quotes on Friday.
"The discount was a bit more than minus 40 cents," said one
trader.
"It was sold at a clear discount (to dated Brent). It was
bigger than 10 or 20 or 30 cents," said another trader.
TNK-BP was believed to have sold an early September cargo to
Petrochina.
A preliminary export schedule for Urals for September showed
last week that deliveries in the first days of the month would
be roughly in line with healthy August volumes. The final
schedule is awaited this week or next.
Also in the Platts window, Socar offered a cargo of Azeri
Light from Ceyhan at dated Brent plus $1.85, its weakest level
since January this year, and sold a cargo from Supsa to Total at
a slightly better price of plus $1.95.
Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports have risen by
30,000 barrels per day (bpd) so far in August versus last month,
according to shipping data tracked by Reuters, putting shipments
on course to reach a post-war record.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing
by Anthony Barker)