MOSCOW Aug 21 Russian Urals crude weakened to a
two-month low in the Baltic on Tuesday after fresh loading dates
for September showed plentiful supplies from the world's largest
oil producer.
New loading dates from Russian ports of Primorsk and Ust
Luga in the Baltic and Novorossiisk on the Black Sea emerged on
Tuesday showing supplies in the first 10 days of September will
be healthy.
Primorsk will load 22 cargoes between Sept 1-11 and Ust Luga
will load 6 cargoes between Sept 1-10. Novorossiisk will load
seven 80,000-tonne cargoes and four 140,000-tonne stems until
Sept 11. It will load no crude only during Sept 6.
In the Platts window, Vitol offered an Aug 31-Sept 1 Urals
cargo from Primorsk at dated Brent minus 80 cents, the lowest
level since the end of June, but found no buyers, traders said.
China Oil was also offering a Sept 1-5 cargo from Ust Luga
but didn't go below dated Brent minus 45 cents.
There was no activity in the Urals market in the
Mediterranean on Tuesday and traders said if the spread with the
Baltic remained at around $1 per barrel it could trigger
arbitrage operations with oil sailing from Europe's north to the
south.
Surgut tendered to sell two cargoes of Urals from Primorsk
for Sept 7-8 and 10-11 delivery, with results due on Aug 22.
Surgut awarded its previous tender for two cargoes to Total and
one to Shell.
September loading Libyan cargoes have already started
trading, several traders said. Deals were done at 20 to 30 cent
premiums above the September official selling prices (OSP), one
party in the deals said, even though OSPs are still not out.
