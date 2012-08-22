LONDON Aug 22 Spot differentials on Russia's main export grade, medium sour Urals, lost further ground in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean on Wednesday with plentiful September supplies and limited prompt demand.

In the Platts window, three 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes were offered in Northwest Europe and one in the Mediterranean.

Petrochina offered one down to dated Brent minus 95 cents loading Sept 1-5, Vitol offered a cargo on the same dates down to dated Brent minus $1.10 and Trafigura a Sept 3-7 cargo down to minus $1.10 cif Rotterdam.

Vitol offered an 80,000 tonne cargo loading Sept 3-7 from Novorossiisk down to dated Brent minus 60 cents. No buying interest emerged.

"(Buyers) are waiting for the bottom I guess," said one trader.

"I believe people covered in advance and found alternatives," said another trader. Traders bought many cargoes in early August ahead of the peak summer holiday period.

September supplies of Urals looked plentiful so far after initial dates emerged on Tuesday on autumn refinery maintenance in Russia. The same trader pointed out that the maintenance will be less than in spring, which was quite heavy.

Talk of a tight sours market from the last few weeks has completely dissipated for the time being.

Kirkuk loading delays are still around 20 days even though the Kurdish Regional Government restarted exports.

Prices could rebound as September nears as European refining margins remained solid.

"Refining margins were decent so I expect it to bounce soon," a third trader.

In tender news, Talmay won Surgut's sell tender for two 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk. The level was dated Brent minus 80-90 cents for the cargo loading Sept 7-8 and minus 60-70 cents for the Sept 10-11.

The cargoes were in turn sold to Petraco and Unipec, one trader said.

On sweets, a Sept 15-16 cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend changed hands, several traders said. Details remained sketchy.

Asia's crude imports from Iran are set to recover in September to levels reached before a July 1 insurance ban by the European Union plunged trade with the Islamic Republic into uncertainty not seen in decades.

Most recently, imports by Iran's two main buyers sank in July on shipping problems and hampered by layers of government approval. China's crude oil imports from Iran fell nearly a third from an 11-month high in June, while shipments by India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, fell over 40 percent. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)