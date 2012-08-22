LONDON Aug 22 Spot differentials on Russia's
main export grade, medium sour Urals, lost further ground in
Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean on Wednesday with
plentiful September supplies and limited prompt demand.
In the Platts window, three 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes were
offered in Northwest Europe and one in the Mediterranean.
Petrochina offered one down to dated Brent minus 95 cents
loading Sept 1-5, Vitol offered a cargo on the same dates down
to dated Brent minus $1.10 and Trafigura a Sept 3-7 cargo down
to minus $1.10 cif Rotterdam.
Vitol offered an 80,000 tonne cargo loading Sept 3-7 from
Novorossiisk down to dated Brent minus 60 cents. No buying
interest emerged.
"(Buyers) are waiting for the bottom I guess," said one
trader.
"I believe people covered in advance and found
alternatives," said another trader. Traders bought many cargoes
in early August ahead of the peak summer holiday period.
September supplies of Urals looked plentiful so far after
initial dates emerged on Tuesday on autumn refinery maintenance
in Russia. The same trader pointed out that the maintenance will
be less than in spring, which was quite heavy.
Talk of a tight sours market from the last few weeks has
completely dissipated for the time being.
Kirkuk loading delays are still around 20 days even though
the Kurdish Regional Government restarted exports.
Prices could rebound as September nears as European refining
margins remained solid.
"Refining margins were decent so I expect it to bounce
soon," a third trader.
In tender news, Talmay won Surgut's sell tender for two
100,000 tonne Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk. The level was
dated Brent minus 80-90 cents for the cargo loading Sept 7-8 and
minus 60-70 cents for the Sept 10-11.
The cargoes were in turn sold to Petraco and Unipec, one
trader said.
On sweets, a Sept 15-16 cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend changed
hands, several traders said. Details remained sketchy.
Asia's crude imports from Iran are set to recover in
September to levels reached before a July 1 insurance ban by the
European Union plunged trade with the Islamic Republic into
uncertainty not seen in decades.
Most recently, imports by Iran's two main buyers sank in
July on shipping problems and hampered by layers of government
approval. China's crude oil imports from Iran fell nearly a
third from an 11-month high in June, while shipments by India,
the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, fell over 40 percent.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)