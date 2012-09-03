LONDON, Sept 3 Spot differentials on Kazakhstan's light sweet CPC Blend fell with the promise of more alternative Tengiz in October while exports of Iraqi Kirkuk were normalising.

No bids or offers surfaced in the Platts window.

Urals prices were steady, remaining underpinned by a smaller September programme in the Mediterranean, which is already suffering from the lack of Iranian crude.

Exports of Iraq's smaller stream, Kirkuk, were normalising, one trader said. Loading delays have been at nearly a month since July and have dropped to 12 days, according to a shipping source.

The restart of flows from the Kurdish region in Iraq's north in August, after a couple of months of hiatus, has helped speed up loadings.

Flows through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline have been inconsistent as an overhaul of the pipeline is long overdue. The pipeline is also frequently attacked by militant groups.

Kurdish sources said on Saturday that they would keep pumping its share of national oil exports until Sept. 15, extending a deadline for the central government to make disputed payments to companies working in the autonomous region.

In sweet grade news, many September loading cargoes of Kazakh CPC Blend were said to be left in the market, particularly at the end of the month.

Spot differentials on the grade have fallen to around dated Brent minus $1.00, several traders said. The grade is coming under pressure from the impending return of more Tengiz, Kazakhstan's smaller crude stream.

Only around 3-4 cargoes were available in September due to field maintenance, but the volume is set to increase in October, said one trader. Exports have been averaging 10 cargoes per month, the trader added.

In tender news, Surgut issued a sell tender for four Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk loading Sept 20-21, 23-24 and 26-27. The tender closes on Tuesday.

The results of Rosneft's Urals tender for cargoes loading over six months still did not emerge. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)