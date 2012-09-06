LONDON, Sept 6 Russian Urals crude differentials
eased in the Mediterranean on Thursday due to a lower offer,
while strong margins continued to lend support to Azeri Light.
URALS MED
* Litasco offered an 80,000-tonne cargo loading at
Novorossiisk on Sept. 18-22 down to dated minus 65 cents, 10
cents below a similar offer on Wednesday. No bid was seen in the
Platts window.
URALS NWE
* Trafigura bid for a Sept. 24-28 cargo from Primorsk at
dated minus $2.00, at which point it withdrew the bid. That was
some way below Wednesday's assessment of dated minus $1.35. No
offer was seen on Thursday.
OTHER GRADES
* Azeri Light drew further support. The grade has risen due
to strong margins, particularly gasoline, say traders.
* Rosneft bid for a Sept. 30-Oct. 4 cargo at dated plus
$2.60. On Wednesday, traders said an end-September cargo was
sold at around dated Brent plus $2.50.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)