LONDON, Sept 7 Russian Urals crude weakened in
the Mediterranean on Friday although traders said the trend
should be short-lived as prices from October would be dictated
by oil trader Vitol after it won access to a lion's share of
export volumes.
Vitol was believed to have won all volumes from the Black
Sea at a giant tender of oil producer Rosneft. Those
volumes would come in addition to crude that Vitol is buying
from Kazakhstan, thus giving it a large trading position.
In the Platts' window, Litasco sold a 80,000-tonne cargo of
Urals for Sept. 18-22 delivery from the Black Sea to Petraco at
dated Brent minus $1.10 a barrel, some 40 cents weaker than
prices earlier this week.
Vitol offered a similar cargo around the same dates at dated
Brent minus 85 cents but found no buyers.
"You still have got some sellers including Vitol, Glencore
and Gunvor in September. From October it might get tight if
Vitol controls such large volumes," a trader with a major oil
firm said.
Another trader also said he believed Vitol could be
dictating Urals prices in the Mediterranean from October. "I
think most cargoes will trade outside the (Platts) window," he
said.
There was no activity in the Baltic Urals market on Friday.
"The market is in a bit of an impasse in the north. Sellers
insist on (dated Brent) minus $1.35 while buyers believe prices
shall drop toward minus $1.55-1.65," one trader said.
In tender news, Russian oil company TNK-BP called its annual
sell tender for lifting in the Baltic ports of Primorsk and
Ust-Luga and in Russia's main Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.
In the Baltic, TNK-BP is offering one to three cargoes of
Urals crude of up to 100,000 tonnes each. From the Black Sea,
the company offered zero to three 80,000 cargoes per month and
zero to two 140,000 cargoes per month for loading from
Novorossiisk.
In other grades, Azeri oil exports from the Turkish port of
Ceyhan will fall sharply in October to 17.8 million barrels,
from 20.4 million in September, two traders said, citing a
loading programme.
It would become the lowest export volume since November last
year, when exports were set at 17.35 million. The development
will lend support to the grade, which has already rebounded over
the past week.
CPC Blend supplies will increase by 3.7 percent in September
versus the original plan with total supplies rising to 2.635
million tonnes from 2.541 million, traders said.
In Libya, the National Oil Corporation said it had brought
under control a fire on the Amal field in the eastern Sirte
Basin. Production from the field, which averages about 35,000
barrels per day, has been halted.
The fire was caused by a natural-gas leak and was
extinguished after 45 minutes, NOC said in a statement posted on
its website. Four people were injured.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne and Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)