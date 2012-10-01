LONDON, Oct 1 Russian Urals and Azeri Light
crude oil differentials weakened sharply on Monday as traders
cited ample supply as weighing on the market and outpacing
demand from refiners.
In the Platts window, Statoil bought a Urals cargo from
Gunvor loading Oct 14-18 from Primorsk at dated Brent minus
$1.90 per barrel, some 45 cents weaker than prices last week.
Azeri Light also weakened by 50 cents after Socar offered
the grade from Supsa or Ceyhan for Oct 19-23 delivery at dated
Brent plus $2.50.
In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered a 140,000 tonne Urals
cargo loading Oct 11-15 from Novorossiisk at dated Brent minus
$1.75, some 10 cents weaker than price indications last week.
"Margins are good for all types of crude but there are more
volumes than refiners can take. It is a very simple imbalance
story," said a big trader in the Mediterranean.
He said prices needed to fall further to attract buyers
despite refiners enjoying several weeks of very high refining
margins.
"From a regional perspective, it appears to increasingly be
the case that the European refining sector is indirectly
benefiting from the U.S. shale fortune, as light sweet crude
becomes available at relatively affordable prices," JBC Energy
consultancy said on Monday.
"The freight and crude cost disadvantages that the Asian
refiners suffer from suggests that most of them will not be able
to compete in Atlantic Basin and trans-Pacific markets, meaning
that the increasing regional overcapacity will most likely lead
to a poor margin environment and refinery consolidations over
the coming years," JBC added.
Iraq's oil exports rose to 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd)
on average in September, the highest in more than three decades.
The Kurdish Energy Minister said he expected oil payments
from Baghdad to be transferred on Sunday, offering hope that a
long-running conflict between the central government and the
autonomous region is easing.
There was no news on payments as of Monday evening.
Kurdistan has threatened to suspend exports from Ceyhan on the
Mediterranean if payments are not made.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)