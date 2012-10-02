LONDON, Oct 2 Russian Urals and Azeri Light
crude grades weakened further in the Mediterranean on Tuesday
due to what traders said was plentiful supplies while Urals
levels strengthened a notch in the Baltic after a slide in
previous days.
In the Platts window, Eni bought an 80,000-tonne Oct 14-18
cargo in the Mediterranean from Vitol at dated Brent minus
$1.80, some 20 cents weaker than prices earlier this week,
traders said.
That was the lowest level since mid-June when the grade
rallied due to the introduction of an EU-wide embargo on Iranian
oil.
Also in the Mediterranean, BP bought an Oct 19-23 Azeri
Light cargo from Socar at dated Brent plus $2.05, some 45 cents
weaker than offers on Monday.
In the Baltic, Urals strengthened on Tuesday, having
significantly weakened over the past week.
In the Platts window, Statoil bought an Oct 16-20 Urals
cargo from Gunvor at dated Brent minus $1.70, some 20 cents
stronger than on Monday, traders said.
Outside the window, Russian oil producers Rosneft and Surgut
were understood to have placed cargoes also at stronger levels.
Rosneft was believed to have placed all four cargoes from
Primorsk for Oct 19-24 delivery with a European major, possibly
Total.
Total was also believed to have won one cargo from Surgut,
while another cargo was believed to have been won by Repsol with
prices pegged at around dated Brent minus $1.60.
"Total has probably amassed a pretty big position in the
north," one trader said.
Surgut also tendered to sell three cargoes from Primorsk
loading Oct 21-27 and one 80,000-tonne cargo from Novorossiisk
loading Oct 21-22. The latter cargo had not featured in the
earlier loading schedules. The tender results are due on
Wednesday.
Oil projects, led by foreign majors under production sharing
agreements (PSA), propelled Russian crude output, already the
world's largest, to a new post-Soviet record high in September,
Energy Ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Russia's oil output edged up 0.3 percent in September
compared with August to reach 10.41 million barrels per day
(bpd).
Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft will raise
transportation fees by 5.5 percent from October, the first
increase this year.
Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline
Consortium (CPC) increased by 11.5 percent in September,
month-on-month, CPC said on Tuesday.
In Kazakhstan, U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips will
exit the consortium developing Kashagan oilfield, Kazakh
officials said, giving the state first option on increasing
ownership of the huge deposit.
Iraq's Finance Ministry has begun paying an initial $650
million to Iraqi Kurdistan for oil companies working in the
autonomous region, the deputy prime minister said on Tuesday.
Iraqi oil production is likely to hit 3.4 million barrels
per day (bpd) while exports are expected to average 2.9 million
bpd next year, the top energy adviser to the Iraqi prime
minister said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by James Jukwey)